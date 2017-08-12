Man City circle with Leo Messi 'seriously considering leaving' Barca

Barcelona's two first-half goals were enough to see off Real Betis and start the new La Liga campaign with three points.

Barcelona's two first-half goals were enough to see off Real Betis and start the new La Liga campaign with three points.

Barca took a two-goal lead in the first half and held off Real Betis for a home win to kick off the new La Liga season.

The football world is awash with gossip. Transfer Talk is monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out the latest deals and potential deals here.

TOP STORY: City ready to move for Messi

Pep Guardiola has said he would be happy with the Manchester City squad as it is -- but what if he had the chance to add Lionel Messi to the ranks?

Unlikely but not impossible, according to the Mirror, which reports that "City have met Messi's representatives to discuss the possibility of bringing the Argentina star to the Premier League."

It claims talks were held last week amid Messi's "growing dissatisfaction with the state of the Barcelona squad" following the world-record departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Messi agreed terms on a new contract earlier in the summer, the deal remains unsigned and the Mirror says "City's interest is long-standing and they are understood to be prepared to use his £275 million release clause to sign him if the possibility presents itself."

It quotes Barcelona sources as saying Messi "is seriously considering leaving" -- and so, as they say, watch this space.

Reports have emerged that Leo Messi has become disenfranchised with life in Barcelona.

Sakho could yet get Palace switch

For a while, it appeared Crystal Palace had given up on signing defender Mamadou Sakho, who starred for them on loan last season, because Liverpool wanted too much money.

But although new manager Frank de Boer has said the Merseysiders' £30m asking price for the France international is "much too expensive," he has not abandoned hope of bringing him back to Selhurst Park, says the Guardian.

Palace have lost both league games this season, conceding four goals and scoring none, and Liverpool "are believed to be willing to accept a deal inclusive of add-ons to achieve the £30m figure before the deadline."

The Eagles could face competition from former Palace boss Tony Pulis, now at West Bromwich Albion, but 27-year-old Sakho "would prefer a return to Selhurst Park" over a move to The Hawthorns.

Although there is also interest from West Ham, the paper says negotiations between Liverpool and Palace "are expected to resume with 11 days to go before the transfer deadline."

Hammers near Carvalho capture

Talking of West Ham, Sky Sports reports that they "are close to signing William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon and will pay his £40m release clause."

However, it adds that "there is an awareness the deal needs to be done soon because other clubs have been alerted to his availability."

The Hammers have been linked with a move for Carvalho throughout the window, having reportedly already had an offer turned down.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Sporting and was part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad.

Will Portugal international William Carvalho add some much-needed steel to the West Ham midfield?

Tap-ins

- Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has said he believes the arrival of Jese Rodriguez on loan from Paris Saint-Germain is a sign that the club can now bring in high-calibre players.

Jese scored the winner against Arsenal on Saturday, and the Independent says Hughes feels that "is a sign that Stoke can now attract more players of his pedigree."

- Leicester stars have urged playmaker Riyad Mahrez to stay after his dazzling performance helped the Foxes to victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Mahrez, the subject of bids from Roma, has long been thought likely to move -- but the Leicester Mercury reports that the squad have told him not to go after his "Maradona moments" against the Seagulls.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.