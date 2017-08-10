Man City won't be bullied over Jonny Evans; Chelsea eye Antonio Candreva

Don Hutchison joins Layla Anna-Lee to explain why a move for Jonny Evans would be 'no bad thing' for Manchester City.

The football world is awash with gossip. Transfer Talk is monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out the latest deals and potential deals here.

TOP STORY: City won't be 'held to ransom' over Evans

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has said it will take "a big, big offer" for the club to consider selling defender Jonny Evans, with Manchester City keen to sign the ex-United man.

But the Guardian reports that City "will not be held to ransom over Evans" with coach Pep Guardiola having "identified other options at centre-back" if West Brom's valuation remains too far ahead of theirs.

It says City "are set to make a renewed bid for Evans after having one in the region of £18 million rejected" but are aware that the 29-year-old "will have little or no sell-on value" and will turn their attentions elsewhere if they believe the Baggies want an "unrealistic" fee.

Although an offer of around £25m with add-ons may lead West Brom to sell their captain, Guardiola has said he is happy with his squad whether new signings arrive or not.

Chelsea close in on Inter's Candreva

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, whose Premier League champions were stunned at home by Burnley on Saturday, has been told he can bring in midfielder Antonio Candreva from Inter Milan, according to the Mirror.

It reports that Inter are ready to let Candreva move for £25m, with the Italy international "keen on a switch to team up with Conte."

He could move to Stamford Bridge ahead of Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, with Chelsea having seen a £15m offer for the England international rebuffed.

The Mirror says Drinkwater -- valued at £40m by the Foxes -- "is desperate to move to Chelsea," with Conte having "been given reassurances that the club are pushing hard as they close in on several targets."

Burnley succeed in chase for Leeds star

Persistence has paid off for Burnley, says the Mirror, reporting that the Clarets "have finally landed striker Chris Wood from Leeds."

Burnley were reported to have had two offers for the New Zealand international turned down but have "reached agreement with the Championship side at the third attempt and will pay £15m plus add-ons."

Manager Sean Dyche had made Wood -- who scored 30 goals for Leeds last season -- his top target following the sale of Andre Gray to Watford.

And although Leeds offered Wood a three-year contract extension, the Mirror says "he was desperate to move once he knew of Burnley's interest."

Tap-ins

- All is not happy at Newcastle, the Telegraph reports, saying "underlying tensions have resurfaced after manager Rafa Benitez revealed he has lowered his expectations for the club's transfer dealings."

Benitez has voiced frustration at the Magpies' progress in the transfer market this summer, but said he still hoped things "can be better" before the window closes.

-- Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is sizing up the possibility of a loan move for Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass, who has been told he can leave West Ham only a matter of months after joining them.

Bruce signed Snodgrass during his time at Hull City "and would jump at the chance of working with him again," the Birmingham Mail says. Although Villa "cannot afford a permanent deal," they would be keen on a temporary switch.