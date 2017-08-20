LIVE: Marco Asensio set for €500m Real buyout clause; City firm on Evans

Real Madrid are to reward Marco Asensio with a new contract.

TOP STORY: Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

With Marco Asensio's star currently soaring, Real Madrid are set to offer the 21-year-old a lucrative new contract to ward off any potential suitors, according to Marca.

In a world where buyout clauses are fair game following Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid are hoping to insert a new one in Asensio's deal to ensure they won't be in danger of losing him.

The Spain international currently has a contract running until 2022 with a buyout clause of €350 million, but Madrid want to up that to €500m to secure his future -- and put him on a similar level when it comes to release clauses as key players such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have higher buyout clauses at Madrid, with release fees of €1 billion.

To ensure Asensio commits himself to Madrid, the European champions are also set to raise his salary from €3.5m-a-year to €4.5m, while also extending his contract to 2023.

17.04 BST: Amid talk of a move to Burnley, Chris Wood has announced he will not be playing for Leeds this evening against Sunderland...

Chris Wood releases statement confirming he won't play for #lufc tonight. Says he doesn't feel right to play amid PL interest @itvfootball pic.twitter.com/FkL1qKTXei — Ben Turner (@BenTurnerITV) August 19, 2017

16.04 BST: West Ham are currently 2-1 down to Southampton, but Le 10 Sport claims they are hoping to bolster their attack after submitting a bid to Celtic for striker Moussa Dembele.

15.33 BST: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has stressed that Ousmane Dembele will only be allowed to join Barcelona if they meet his asking price despite the forward's exile. "We have a certain asking price. If [Barcelona] matches that, there will be a transfer. If not, then no," he said. Full story.

15.09 BST: Arsenal are in the hunt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, according to The Sun, but face competition from Atletico Madrid and Sevilla for his signature. Madrid are said to be happy to let the 22-year-old go out on loan for the season again after his spell at Alaves last term.

14.43 BST: We mentioned earlier that Antonio Candreva is reportedly on his way to Chelsea... Well, not if Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has anything to do with it.

🎙 | #Spalletti: "#Candreva? My stance is to keep him and the club thinks like me. He hasn't given signs he wants to go." #InterFiorentina pic.twitter.com/QkLBkByw0I — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) August 19, 2017

14.23 BST: Sky Sports News is reporting that Leeds forward Chris Wood will have his medical with Burnley on Sunday ahead of completing a £15 million move to Turf Moor.

14.10 BST: Jonny Evans has been left out of West Brom's squad to face Burnley this afternoon... He has been carrying an injury -- but then perhaps he's been left out to discuss a move to Manchester City?

14.03 BST: Despite having failed with all three of their bids to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, Barcelona are not giving up the fight... Mundo Deportivo states that Barca will battle for the Brazilian's signature until the final day of the transfer window.

13.46 BST: Mateo Kovacic was the subject of a €75 million bid from Juventus, AS reports, though sadly for the Serie A champions, Real Madrid rejected the offer. With Kovacic having impressed in both legs of the Spanish Super Cup victory over Barcelona, Madrid have no intention of selling him and Juve have subsequently appeared to drop their interest.

13.26 BST: Plenty of talk today about Marco Asensio with Real Madrid reportedly set to offer him a new deal... Well, here's the lowdown on how the 21-year-old became the first player ever to score on his debut for a club in five different competitions. Read.

13.12 BST: Talking of Paulo Gazzaniga, this local Southampton barbers has wished him all the best at his new club... Looks like he's on his way to Tottenham then.

12.56 BST: After making their first signing of the summer in Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, Tottenham want three more before the transfer window closes, the Daily Mirror claims. Lazio midfielder Keita Balde, Celta Vigo's Cheikh Diop, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, Serge Aurier of Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga are said to be their top targets.

12.40 BST: Barcelona aren't having it their way currently in their bid to sign Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. Should they fail to lure either to the Camp Nou, Sport claims their backup plan is to bring in Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain and Nice's Jean Michael Seri instead.

12.12 BST: So Real Madrid are apparently back in for long-time target David De Gea... Well, according to The Sun, Manchester United will allow the goalkeeper to leave for the Bernabeu next summer -- if they can bring in Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan first.

11.34 BST: According to The Sun, Manchester City have had a £4.5m bid for Fenerbahce's Oguz Kagan Guctekin rejected. City's Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are also being linked with a move for the 18-year-old.

11.09 BST: Real Madrid's Marco Asensio has been catching the eye for the European champions of late, particularly with his outstanding record of scoring in his first match in five separate competitions. Marca reports that the Real want to increase the 21-year-old's buyout clause to a monster €500m, to ward off any potential suitors.

10.48 BST: If, like many others, you're wondering just who this Davinson Sanchez character is, then Tim Vickery has the inside track on a the centre-back who has gone from reserve in Colombia to the Premier League with Tottenham in two short years.

10.25 BST: The Daily Mirror reckons it has the inside track of Barcelona's latest bid for Philippe Coutinho, which was rejected yesterday by Liverpool. Although the headline figure of Barca's thrid bid is reported to be £119m, that is heavily contingent on lots of add-ons, with the cash Liverpool would have been guaranteed to receive only totting up to £80m.

10.03 BST: Leicester City have been spending big pretty much ever since they won the Premier League. Their latest new signing could be defender Yohan Benalouane who, according to L'Equipe, could be moving to the King Power stadium from Turkish club Osmanlispor.

09.46 BST: Tottenham finally made their first signing of the summer window on Friday, in the shape of Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax. The Guardian now says that Spurs could add another defender, claiming they are in "advanced talks" over signing Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, who has appeared to be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.

09.15 BST: West Ham are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a move for transfer window stalwart William Carvalho. However, the Daily Telegraph reports that the Hammers and Carvalho's current club, Sporting Lisbon, are still more than £5m apart in their respective valuations of the Portugal midfielder.

City won't be 'held to ransom' over Evans

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has said it will take "a big, big offer" for the club to consider selling defender Jonny Evans, with Manchester City keen to sign the ex-United man.

But the Guardian reports that City "will not be held to ransom over Evans" with coach Pep Guardiola having "identified other options at centre-back" if West Brom's valuation remains too far ahead of theirs.

It says City "are set to make a renewed bid for Evans after having one in the region of £18 million rejected" but are aware that the 29-year-old "will have little or no sell-on value" and will turn their attentions elsewhere if they believe the Baggies want an "unrealistic" fee.

Although an offer of around £25m with add-ons may lead West Brom to sell their captain, Guardiola has said he is happy with his squad whether new signings arrive or not.

Chelsea close in on Inter's Candreva

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, whose Premier League champions were stunned at home by Burnley on Saturday, has been told he can bring in midfielder Antonio Candreva from Inter Milan, according to the Mirror.

It reports that Inter are ready to let Candreva move for £25m, with the Italy international "keen on a switch to team up with Conte."

He could move to Stamford Bridge ahead of Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, with Chelsea having seen a £15m offer for the England international rebuffed.

The Mirror says Drinkwater -- valued at £40m by the Foxes -- "is desperate to move to Chelsea," with Conte having "been given reassurances that the club are pushing hard as they close in on several targets."

Burnley succeed in chase for Leeds star

Persistence has paid off for Burnley, says the Mirror, reporting that the Clarets "have finally landed striker Chris Wood from Leeds."

Burnley were reported to have had two offers for the New Zealand international turned down but have "reached agreement with the Championship side at the third attempt and will pay £15m plus add-ons."

Manager Sean Dyche had made Wood -- who scored 30 goals for Leeds last season -- his top target following the sale of Andre Gray to Watford.

And although Leeds offered Wood a three-year contract extension, the Mirror says "he was desperate to move once he knew of Burnley's interest."

Tap-ins

- All is not happy at Newcastle, the Telegraph reports, saying "underlying tensions have resurfaced after manager Rafa Benitez revealed he has lowered his expectations for the club's transfer dealings."

Benitez has voiced frustration at the Magpies' progress in the transfer market this summer, but said he still hoped things "can be better" before the window closes.

-- Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is sizing up the possibility of a loan move for Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass, who has been told he can leave West Ham only a matter of months after joining them.

Bruce signed Snodgrass during his time at Hull City "and would jump at the chance of working with him again," the Birmingham Mail says. Although Villa "cannot afford a permanent deal," they would be keen on a temporary switch.