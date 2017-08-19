Transfer Rater: Cristiano Ronaldo to Monaco, Jack Wilshere to Aston Villa

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Liam Bridcutt to Nottingham Forest

Bridcutt may have been Leeds United captain under Garry Monk in their nearly successful bid for the playoffs, but the midfielder looks to be on his way out of Elland Road. He only has a year left to run on his contract and hasn't played in any of their Championship games so far this season. New boss Thomas Christiansen has brought in several midfielders, leaving the 28-year-old down the pecking order, which has alerted Nottingham Forest. According to the Nottingham Post, Mark Warburton's side are hoping to get him on the cheap given his contract situation. It isn't the first time Bridcutt has been a Nottingham Forest transfer target, with the club chasing him while he was at Sunderland.

Leonardo Ulloa to West Bromwich Albion

Ulloa wanted to move to West Bromwich Albion last summer, but was told he should stay at Leicester City and fight for his place. Back in April, he expressed his frustration with former boss Claudio Ranieri, saying: "When I was able to go to Swansea or West Brom in the summer, he told me that he was going to stay with only four forwards and on the last day of the window, he bought another. I have always worked and tried to always be prepared, but the minutes didn't arrive." The 31-year-old Argentine is not in new manager Craig Shakespeare's plans either and, although West Brom have signed Jay Rodriguez, after scoring just 43 Premier League goals last season, Tony Pulis could move again for Ulloa.

Jack Wilshere to Aston Villa

According to the Daily Mail, Wilshere is set to leave the Emirates this summer. The 25-year-old played his first game in an Arsenal shirt for nearly a year on Monday, lining up for the club's under 23s against Derby in Premier League 2 -- his first action since fracturing his leg in April while on loan at Bournemouth. Once a mainstay of Arsenal's midfield, there are a number of players ahead of him in Arsene Wenger's plans and Steve Bruce reportedly wants to take advantage of that. Wilshere only has one year left on his contract, so a transfer shouldn't be too expensive.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Monaco

Ronaldo isn't having the best times of it in Madrid. The forward was shown a red card in the first leg of Real Madrid's Super Cup victory over Barcelona and then pushed the referee in frustration, which led to a ban totalling five matches. The 32-year-old expressed his annoyance on Instagram, writing: "It's impossible to stay quiet in this situation, five matches! To me it seems exaggerated and ridiculous, this is what you call persecution!" After the talk earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the Spanish capital after the lack of support he believed he received when accused of tax fraud, whispers have emerged that Monaco might swoop in for him. The French club have plenty of money after all their sales this summer and the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe, but it won't quite stretch to his €1 billion release clause.

Stevan Jovetic to Newcastle United

Former Manchester City forward Jovetic is a Newcastle United transfer target, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. The 27-year-old had an underwhelming stint at the Etihad, where he scored eight goals in 28 appearances, and was on the books in Manchester between 2013 and 2016. The Montenegro international is now an Inter Milan player, but spent last season on loan at Sevilla and is reportedly sceptical about a move to St James' Park.