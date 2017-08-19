Real Madrid renew interest in Man United keeper David De Gea

Mark Ogden reacts to Jose Mourinho's comments about David De Gea's Man United future ahead of their match with Real Madrid.

TOP STORY: Real back in for De Gea

Manchester United might want to be on their guard -- Real Madrid are lining up another attempt to lure David De Gea to the Bernabeu, says The Sun.

Madrid tried and failed to sign De Gea two years ago -- reportedly due to a dodgy fax machine -- but are hoping to be more successful this time around.

With Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane having decided he does not need a new outfield signing after the club's failure to land Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, goalkeeper De Gea has become his No. 1 target.

The La Liga champions are preparing an offer of around £46 million and are hopeful that will be enough to secure the Spain international's signature two years down the line.

10.20 BST: Nottingham Forest could make a move for Leeds midfielder Liam Bridcutt, who has yet to play in the Championship this season, the BBC reports.

10.10 BST: Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has reassured fans that Lionel Messi will soon sign a contract extension.

Argentina superstar Messi agreed terms on a new deal until 2021 last month, with the club saying it would be signed in the near future.

10.00 BST: Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has said he would be interested in signing Southampton striker Sam Gallagher, telling a news conference: "It's something we're looking at."

09.40 BST: Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is on the verge of joining Valencia in a reported €12 million deal.

Gabriel arrived in Valencia on Thursday, and Superdeporte reported that the 26-year-old will sign a five-year contract.

09.30 BST: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has confirmed the club have rejected an offer from Manchester City for defender Jonny Evans, telling a news conference: "We don't want to sell Jonny and we don't need to sell him. It would have to be a very, very good offer. Jonny understands the situation. He is happy here and wants to get on with his football."

09.20 BST: Queens Park Rangers have made an offer for Irish club Linfield's Northern Ireland Under-21 forward Paul Smyth, according to reports.

09.00 BST: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked why any player would want to leave amid continuing speculation that playmaker Philippe Coutinho will join Barcelona.

Klopp said: "I don't see a lot of reasons for each player to leave the club at the moment, and that's just in general.

08.40 BST: Brentford boss Dean Smith has told reporters he is not concerned about the prospect of losing defender Harlee Dean to Leeds United, saying: "If a bid comes in then we'd have to deal with it and we have people in place to come in as well."

08.30 BST: Nice could attempt to bring Timothee Koloziejczak back to the club after the defender was unable to establish himself at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, footmercato.net reports.

08.25 BST: Full back Erik Durm, 25, is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for Stuttgart, with reports in Germany saying a fee has been agreed.

08.20 BST: To Italy, where Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has said there will be plenty of arrivals over the final weeks of the window, adding that "the only position where there won't be any changes is in goal." Marotta added that Chelsea target Alex Sandro "has asked us if he can stay and we are delighted by that, which is why we firmly reject any offer Chelsea make right now. "

08.15 BST: Atletico Madrid midfielder Gabi has said the club want to bring striker Diego Costa back from Chelsea but added that Costa is in "a complicated situation." He told reporters: "From what I know, Atletico Madrid want to bring him back, and he wants to come -- but Chelsea are in the middle and we cannot enter there."

08.00 BST: Tottenham are closing in on a move for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, Sky Sports reports, saying the North London club have had an offer that could amount to £40m, accepted by the Eredivisie side.

Perisic to Man United might still be on

United had looked to have given up the ghost in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, but the Daily Mirror claims that is not quite the case.

Perisic has been a United target for most of the summer, but the Red Devils appeared to have been put off by Inter's £48 million valuation of the Croatia international.

However, United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has met Perisic's agent, Fali Ramadani, in recent days to try to push through a deal, with Ramadani also having held talks with Inter officials.

With the Premier League club's original £39 million offer still on the table, there remains hope that an agreement can be struck for Perisic to move to Old Trafford before the window closes.

Man City return with second Evans offer

News of Manchester City's interest in Jonny Evans might have taken many by surprise, but that isn't stopping Pep Guardiola from doing all he can to get his man.

City have already seen one bid of £18 million for the former Manchester United player rejected by West Brom, but they're set to return with an improved offer of £22 million, the Daily Mirror claims.

If a chance to work under Guardiola is not enough to entice the centre-back, City are hoping a £140,000-a-week contract will do the trick, more than doubling his current wages.

City see Evans as an ideal acquisition because he would bolster their defensive options as well as help them comply with home-grown player rules, though Eliaquim Mangala might have to be offloaded to make some room.

-- Barcelona will continue to "fight" to sign Liverpool's wantaway star Philippe Coutinho, the Daily Telegraph says.

The tug of war, as we expected, is set to continue as Barca line up a third bid in excess of £90 million for the Brazil international.

-- Inter Milan are searching for a new centre-back before the transfer window closes and hope that man will be Shkodran Mustafi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

After struggling in their attempts to prize away Mangala from Man City on loan, Inter have initiated contact with Arsenal over Mustafi, although the Gunners are unlikely to want to part with a player they spent a reported £35 million on last summer.

