AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
 By Blair Newman, Footballwhispers
Transfer Rater: Jonny Evans to Man City, Lorenzo Insigne to Chelsea

Rumours
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Jonny Evans to Manchester City

Manchester City operated with a back three in their first Premier League game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion. However, they lack depth beyond the first-choice options of Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. Pep Guardiola has admitted his desire to sign one more centre-back before the summer window comes to a close, and Evans has emerged as his top target. Able to play centrally or on the left of a back three or four, the 29-year-old would suit City tactically. However, they will have to improve upon their initial offer of £18 million, which has reportedly been turned down by the Baggies.

Harlee Dean to Leeds United

Defence was the bedrock of Leeds' Championship promotion push last season, and it looks set to be again in 2017-18. In their opening three league games, they have kept two clean sheets, starting the campaign without defeat. However, they have achieved this despite a lack of central defenders. The Daily Mirror have reported that they are aiming to strengthen this area with the signing of Dean, who was recently stripped of the Brentford captaincy amid speculation over his future.

Cedric Soares to Tottenham Hotspur

With the Premier League season underway, Tottenham are the only member of last term's top six not to have made drastic changes. Despite the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, they have yet to spend on new players this summer. With Kyle Walker-Peters impressing at right-back in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United, their prudent stance is understandable, however that may soon change. Southampton's Soares has been linked with a move to the club, though competition for his signature could come from Chelsea.

Lorenzo Insigne to Chelsea

Insigne was superb as Napoli began their Champions League qualification campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to French side Nice. The diminutive winger was his usual fluid self, moving intelligently between the lines, combining with his teammates and creating scoring chances. These qualities make him the ideal option to bolster Chelsea's inside forward options, which explains the English champions' purported interest in the Italian.

Mathieu Debuchy to Valencia

During his three years with the club, Debuchy has made just 13 league appearances for Arsenal. Injury issues have played a part in his lack of game time and it is increasingly likely that he will move on this summer in search of a more important role. Spanish side Valencia are reportedly interested in signing the French right-back, though Marseille are also considering a move.

