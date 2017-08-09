LIVE: Spurs warn Man City, Barca that £150m isn't enough to buy Dele Alli

Newcastle battled toe for toe with Tottenham until Jonjo Shelvey was sent off early in the second half, leading to Dele Alli and Ben Davies' goals.

Tottenham have warned rivals that they will not sell Dele Alli, even for £150 million, reports the Sun.

The 21-year-old has already got off the mark this season, breaking the deadlock in the 2-0 win over Newcastle.

The England international is being linked to Manchester City and Barcelona, who will likely spend big in the coming days to narrow the gap to Real Madrid, who embarrassed them on Wednesday night by losing 2-0 in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

22.07 BST: After a summer of chasing Alex Sandro, Chelsea are set to be disappointed as the Brazilian wing-back has decided to remain with Juventus, according to quotes attributed to Juve CEO Beppe Marotta by Metro.

"He said he wants to stay here, so we sent the offers right back where they came from."

21.36 BST: Arsenal have been told that they could sign long-standing target Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain for £32m after the German winger was deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Neymar, according to the Times.

21.14 BST: It seems Diego Costa's return to Atletico Madrid is inching closer and closer, as Sampdoria have submitted a €16m bid for striker Luciano Vietto, and Madrid-based AS reports that Atleti would use those funds to help bring Costa back to the club after a three-year stint at Chelsea.

20.45 BST: Aston Villa, Birmingham and Derby have had discussions with Southampton over a season-long loan for 21-year-old forward Sam Gallagher, writes Sky Sports.

20.23 BST: Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista has arrived in Valencia ahead of a move to Los Che, reports the Express.

20.07 BST: Blaise Matuidi's move to Juventus is being held up over bonus payments, our Jonathan Johnson tweets, which has been replied to be Sky Sport Italia's Fabrizio Romano, claiming that the deal will be made official on Friday.

tomorrow will be official 😄 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2017

19.50 BST: Tottenham have agreed a fee with Ajax for 21-year-old centre-back Davinson Sanchez, according to the Independent, which will see the North London club pay £28m up front with another £14m arriving in add-ons. The last sticking point of the deal is the timing of payments.

19.34 BST: Preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe, Monaco are monitoring the situation of Celtic's Moussa Dembele, who's courted strong interest from West Ham, writes French outlet Le 10 Sport.

19.18 BST: Championship side Aston Villa lead the chase for Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback, who's surplus to requirements on Tyneside, reports the Shield Gazette.

19.02 BST: DONE DEAL Striker Raul Bobadilla has rejoined Borussia Monchengladbach on a two-year contract after passing a medical. Full story.

18.45 BST: Chelsea and Tottenham remain interested in Ross Barkley and are willing to pay £25m for the Everton midfielder with a year left on his contract despite a looming three-month injury layoff after reportedly tearing his hamstring, according to the Telegraph.

18.29 BST: DONE DEAL Argentine striker Rodrigo Palacio has opted to prolong his time in Serie A by joining Bologna following his Inter Milan exit, the Rossoblu have announced. Full story.

18.13 BST: Monaco have left Kylian Mbappe out of their 18-man matchday squad as the Ligue 1 champions prepare to face Metz on Friday, with the 18-year-old forward reported to be keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City.

17.56 BST: Rafa Benitez has sent a delegation of Newcastle representatives to Milan to thrash out a £14m deal for Inter's Montenegrin forward Stevan Jovetic, CalcioMercato cites TuttoMercato as reporting.

17.40 BST: DONE DEAL D.C. United has signed former Columbus Crew SC goalkeeper Steve Clark on a free transfer after the 31-year-old's six-month contract at Danish side AC Horsens expired.

17.20 BST: DONE DEAL A signing for Fulham, who have brought in S.C. Braga forward Rui Fonte on a three-year contract. Fonte moves to Craven Cottage for an undisclosed fee.

17.15 BST: West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has been told he can leave the club either on a loan deal or permanently, Sky Sports reports. Scotland international Snodgrass joined the London club from Hull in January.

17.00 BST: The Telegraph says Tottenham "are closing in on their first signing of the summer despite a last-minute dispute over how quickly the fee for Ajax central defender Davinson Sanchez will be paid."

It says the Londoners "are willing to pay around £28m up front and a potential £14m in add-ons" to do the deal.

16.55 BST: DONE DEAL To the Lancashire coast now, where League One Fleetwood Town have signed Bournemouth defender Baily Cargill on a season-long loan deal.

16.45 BST: Chile international Marcelo Diaz has left La Liga's Celta Vigo after his contract was mutually terminated, with Mexican club Tigres his most likely destination, according to Spanish outlet Sport. Tigres have been linked with a number of central midfielders this summer following the exit of Argentine international Guido Pizarro to Sevilla.

16.30 BST: Stoke's record signing Giannelli Imbula, who cost them a cool £18.3m, could soon be on his way to French champions Monaco, the Mirror reports.

16.20 BST: DONE DEAL League Two club Port Vale have signed winger Jack Stobbs from Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan.

Delighted to join @OfficialPVFC can't wait to get started 🙌🏼 https://t.co/0MjBjo0bVu — Jack Stobbs (@jackstobbs7) August 17, 2017

16.15 BST: Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has said the club are running the rule over Hammarby goalkeeper Ogmundur Kristinsson, saying: "I'll let my goalkeeping coach assess him."

16.10 BST: Jelle van Damme is set to leave the LA Galaxy to return to Belgium for personal reasons, club president Chis Klein has confirmed.

Belgian news outlet HLN and the Los Angeles Times both reported on Wednesday that the 33-year-old was on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Royal Antwerp.

15.45 BST: West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has expressed confidence that key midfielder Manuel Lanzini will stay at the club, even if Liverpool come calling in the event of losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

"I am sure he is going to stay with us," said Bilic of the Argentine, who won the club's Players' Player of the Year award last season. "No, I am not worried. I got it from the papers, the news. That's it."

15.15 BST: DONE DEAL Bristol City have completed a deal to sign Fulham's Cauley Woodrow on loan for the season.

📝 Cauley Woodrow has joined on loan from Fulham for the 2017/18 campaign. https://t.co/aSIGAfMRsO — Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 17, 2017

15.10 BST: Here's more from Swansea boss Clement, looking ahead to the club's incoming transfer plans: "It is a big challenge replacing Gylfi [Sigurdsson], but I hope we can potentially bring in two or three players to strengthen us in various positions.

"I am not going to talk about players at other clubs, but we have multiple targets because things do not always come off -- you have to move to other players in that situation. We have to move swiftly, but we will not panic.

14.55 BST: Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, but reports are suggesting the deal has broken down.

14.45 BST: The long-running saga of Gylfi Sigurdsson's move from Swansea to Everton is over, and that means the Swans can start making transfer plans of their own. They aren't hanging about, according to Sky Sports, which reports than approach has been made for Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas.

14.35 BST: Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool's medical department have reported no attitude concerns with the injured Philippe Coutinho amid interest from Barcelona.

"When I asked the medical department how he's doing, they had no complaints so that's how it is," he said. "I've got nothing bad to say about this." Full story.

14.05 BST: Manchester United could attempt to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, the Daily Record reports.

14.00 BST: West Brom boss Tony Pulis has spoken repeatedly about his desire to get some new faces to The Hawthorns, and the Telegraph reports that Spurs defender Kevin Wimmer could be one of them, with a £15m move on the cards.

13.55 BST: And talking of strikers, Fulham's Cauley Woodrow could join Bristol City on loan, according to reports. Woodrow had appeared likely to return to Burton Albion, for whom he played on loan last season.

13.50 BST: DONE DEAL Striker Craig Mackail-Smith has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a one-year contract after being released by Luton Town.

13.40 BST: Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for PSV Eindhoven defender Santiago Arias as they continue their search for a new right-back, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Spurs have been linked with a number of right-backs as they search for a replacement for Kyle Walker, who has joined Manchester City, but have yet to bring in a new defender.

13.31 BST: Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo wants to keep Steven N'Zonzi at the club despite the midfielder's reported desire to leave this summer. "For any coach, he would be a key player and I hope we can count on him after Aug. 31," Berizzo said. Full story.

13.16 BST: Amid the backdrop of interest from Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho continues to remain sidelined, with Jurgen Klopp having ruled him out of Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday with a back injury.

Klopp says Sturridge is available for Saturday, but Coutinho is not. — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) August 17, 2017

12.59 BST: Paulinho has officially been unveiled as a Barcelona player after signing a contract with his new club...

12.46 BST: Kicker is reporting that Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele has defected and left the city for a destination abroad, though before you assume that he's headed for Barcelona, the newspaper also claims that there has been no contact between his club and the Catalan side regarding a transfer for nine days.

12.38 BST: Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has told kicker that forward Ousmane Dembele "can't just do whatever he wants." Dembele, a target for Barcelona, went on strike last week and was suspended by Dortmund after missing training without permission. Full story.

12.20 BST: We have a DONE DEAL in the Championship where Barnsley have signed Dimitri Cavare from Stade Rennes...

📄🖊️ We are delighted to confirm that Dimitri Cavaré has joined the Reds on a two-year contract! #COYR pic.twitter.com/plgWE1mMB9 — Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) August 17, 2017

12.04 BST: Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe is undecided about his future, Paris Saint-Germain youth academy sporting director Luis Fernandez has said. Given he's been attracting interest from PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City and more it's probably understandable... Full story.

11.52 BST: Paulinho has undergone his medical at Barcelona this morning following his move from Guangzhou Evergrande...

🔵🔴 @paulinhop8 has been taking medical tests at Barcelona Hospital and the Ciutat Esportiva #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/57ezFw7nvC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

11.36 BST: Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is set to join Valencia for £10 million, the Daily Mirror states, two-and-a-half years after the Gunners signed him from Villarreal for £15m.

11.20 BST: Blaise Matuidi is close to completing his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus, having undergone his medical with the Serie A club this morning...

11.05 BST: Lyon have their eyes on Celta Vigo's Pape Cheikh Diop -- who is also wanted by Tottenham -- as they seek a central midfielder to bolster their squad, claims L'Equipe. They are also considering whether to make moves for Paris Saint-Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak and Sunderland's Didier Ndong.

10.46 BST: Anthony Knockaert, Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy have all signed new contracts with Premier League new boys Brighton...

The full story on the new deals for Anthony Knockaert, Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy. #BHAFC https://t.co/apTmxz7khn pic.twitter.com/h7qSXCniW0 — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 17, 2017

10.26 BST: Inter Milan would miss out on a huge financial windfall should Philippe Coutinho leave Liverpool for Barcelona, a source has told ESPN FC. Find out more.

10.07 BST: Another twist in the Diego Costa saga... The striker has now released a statement saying he will not return to Chelsea as he pushes for a move to Atletico Madrid...

"My destination is already made. I must return to Atletico Madrid," the statement read. "It turns out that there is the impasse that Chelsea does not want to release me. But I believe that this situation will be resolved now on my return to Spain." Full story.

09.53 BST: Reports in the Belgian media claim Jelle Van Damme is set to leave LA Galaxy and move to Antwerp in order to be closer to his children.

09.38 BST: Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim says his decision to bench Kylian Mbappe is to "protect him from the storm" over a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain. "We've never been in the habit of punishing our players," he said. "It's not the right word. It's rather to protect him." Full story.

09.23 BST: Moussa Sissoko, who has been linked with a Tottenham exit this summer, has posted a tweet denying that an agreement with another club over a transfer is in place... Full story.

Est-ce que toutes les mouches qui volent sont des informations ? Aucun accord avec aucun club alors keep cool. #transfert #presse #turquie pic.twitter.com/oOegwUngLp — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) August 17, 2017

09.11 BST: Kicker is reporting that RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke could be returning to England this month. Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the former Nottingham Forest man, with Leipzig asking for around €15 million for him.

08.55 BST: Chelsea have apparently submitted a mega €80 million bid to Juventus for full-back Alex Sandro as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his lightweight squad. Calciomercato, however, says the Premier League champions' offer was knocked back with Juve keen to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

08.41 BST: Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy could join Marseille with the Ligue 1 club hoping to provide defensive cover to first-choice Hiroki Sakai, L'Equipe claims. Debuchy is looking for a new club after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

08.28 BST: If things between Chelsea and Diego Costa weren't already ugly, they're about to be... The Daily Telegraph reports that the Blues will look to sue Costa if he ignores their requests to return to training. The striker is currently in Brazil as he attempts to force through an exit from the club.

08.17 BST: Tottenham, then, have warned clubs off Dele Alli -- and the same seems to apply for Danny Rose. The Evening Standard claims that Spurs are not willing to entertain any offers for the left-back.

08.05 BST: Good morning all and welcome back to Transfer Talk... We start with Barcelona, who, after last night's Spanish Super Cup humbling against Real Madrid, are in need of some new faces. Well, the good news is that, according to general manager Pep Segura, they're close to completing deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. Full story.

Spurs close in on Aurier

Tottenham are very close to completing a deal for Serge Aurier, reports the Mirror, with the fee likely to be £20m.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has found himself behind Dani Alves and Thomas Meunier in Les Parisiens pecking order.

The Ivorian is now in need of games and should come into Mauricio Pochettino's side while Kieran Trippier is out injured.

It could mean Kyle Walker-Peters is relegated to the bench or sent out on loan, which would be a shame after his promising debut against Newcastle.

City fail with shock bid for Evans

Manchester City had a shock £18m bid for Jonny Evans rejected by West Brom this week.

However, they will go back in with a new-and-improved bid soon, according to the Mirror.

The 29-year-old is highly valued by the Baggies and Tony Pulis is desperate to keep hold of his skipper.

It remains unclear whether Evans would be prepared to move to the Etihad despite his affiliation with neighbours United, where he spent nine years as a professional.

Though a late career move to a title contender, a chance to work with Pep Guardiola and playing in a back three could all appeal.

The Star believes City can seal the deal though with a £25m offer, which may pave the way for Eliaquim Mangala to leave.

United drop interest in Rose

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Tottenham left-back Danny Rose -- for now.

The England international vented his frustration at being paid less than his contemporaries, in addition to Spurs' lack of signings this summer.

The Red Devils had been keen and were Spurs' preferable choice if they were to sell Rose given their bitter rivalry with Chelsea.

Once the two London sides face off at Wembley this weekend, the Express insists Chelsea will lodge a £50m bid to test Spurs' resolve.

Tap-ins

- Marco Silva is set for a reunion with Benfica winger Andre Carrillo, with the Mirror reporting that Watford are close to tying up a season-long loan.

The Peruvian star previously worked with Silva at Sporting and is valued at around £10m should the Hornets want to make a permanent move next summer.

- Despite having a transfer ban, Atletico are set to sell Luciano Vietto to Serie A side Sampdoria, according to Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Blucerchiati have agreed a £18.3m deal for the Argentinian and are also interested in Chievo's Roberto Inglese and Gremio sensation Luan, with a €16-18m offer already on the table.

- Southampton have made a £15.5m bid for Lazio centre-back Wesley Hoedt, reports Sky Sport Italia.

Saints have refused any suggestion that interest in the Dutch defender means Virgil van Dijk will depart and have reiterated their desire to keep the star.

