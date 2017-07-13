Previous
 By Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Transfer Rater: Samir Nasri to Roma, Kelechi Iheanacho to Tottenham

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip. 

Jairo Riedewald to Everton

Ronald Koeman's spending spree is far from over. As well as being linked with Christian Benteke and Tottenham target Gylfi Sigurdsson, the Toffees are reportedly battling Crystal Palace for £8.6 million-rated Ajax defender Riedewald. The 20-year-old can play left-back and centre-back and would be perfect to cover Leighton Baines and Ashley Williams, with the ability to play in back three or four. Riedewald played 16 times for Ajax in the Eredivisie last season: once at left-back, six times in defensive midfield and nine games at centre-back. His versatility would be extremely useful.

Samir Nasri to Roma

After a loan spell at Sevilla where he contributed five goals in 23 starts, Nasri is back with Manchester City in preseason training. But the French international is expected to leave again before the start of the season. Nasri's agent, Alain Migliaccio, told Romanews.eu: "The player is still owned by Manchester City and we are evaluating several options. There is the possibility of a transfer to China. With regards to Italy, there are two clubs interested who we have already talked to. They are top level teams." Nasri, 30, has a contract until 2019 and with Guardiola clearly not a fan, a loan deal is the only way the Frenchman will see his way out of the Etihad and remain in Europe.

Marko Arnautovic to West Ham

Alexis Nunes and Shaka Hislop assess the latest in Rumour Rater including Perisic, Matic, Arnautovic and more.

Slaven Bilic will be hoping Austrian forward Arnautovic is the man to solve the Hammers' striking problems next season. The Telegraph report that the 28-year-old has handed in a transfer request after Stoke City rejected a £15m bid from the London side. Although contracted until 2020, an improved bid of around £20m could see the forward, who scored six times in 32 games last season, arrive at the London Stadium.

Alphonse Areola to Newcastle United

Once expected to be Paris Saint-Germain's No.1 for years to come, Areola is once again having to play back-up to Kevin Trapp and Newcastle are preparing to make a £13.3m bid for the 24-year-old. France Football suggest Rafa Benitez is keen to take advantage of the situation. Newcastle are without a commanding No.1 going into the Premier League season and Areola has the experience and the ability to plug that gap for the Magpies.

Kelechi Iheanacho to Tottenham

Although it was expected that Nigerian international Iheanacho would complete a £25m transfer to Leicester, The Sun claim Tottenham want to get in on the deal, with Kyle Walker moving to Manchester City in the process. Spurs need a striker and a transfer that would see the wantaway full-back move to the Etihad with Iheanacho, plus cash, heading in the opposite direction would suit all parties. Mauricio Pochettino is keen to pick up someone to cover for Harry Kane off the bench and with 21 goals in 64 appearances for City, Iheanacho could be the ideal signing.

