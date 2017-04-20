Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Next

 By John Rooney, Footballwhispers
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Rater: Ousmane Dembele to Man United, Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

Football Whispers April 19 2017
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United

Manchester United will target young attacking sensation Ousmane Dembele again this summer, according to The Sun, having been snubbed by the player last year in favour of Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old turned down a number of top European clubs because he believed he had a better chance of playing regularly at the Westfalenstadion, and the Frenchman has been rewarded with 39 appearances in which he has scored eight goals and provided 15 assists.

Dembele signed for Dortmund on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee last May, and only a huge bid would tempt the Bundesliga club to part with the attacking starlet.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

Chelsea are keen on bringing former striker Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, but Everton will demand £100 million for their top scorer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, but with two years to run on his current deal the Toffees are under no pressure to sell cheap.

Chelsea will face competition for the 23-year-old's signature, with Manchester United also tracking the striker's situation.

Kingsley Coman to Manchester City

Kingley Coman is a Manchester City transfer target with Pep Guardiola wanting a reunion with the man he took charge of at Bayern Munich, with the winger stalling on a permanent deal with the German champions.

Coman is in the second year of a two-year loan spell from Juventus, and had been expected to join the club permanently in the summer, but is thought to be questioning whether that is the right move at this stage of his career.

This has put City on red alert, as well as Arsenal and Chelsea, but the Manchester club are leading the race should the France international decide to leave the Allianz Arena.

The 20-year-old drew plenty of admirers during his first season at Bayern, but he has made just nine starts in all competitions so far this term in a campaign blighted by injury.

Sergi Enrich to West Ham United

West Ham have enquired into the availability of Eibar's 27-year-old forward Sergi Enrich, with the club hoping to secure the player's services in a £5m deal.

Fulham were also interested in the striker in January, but he decided to stay in Spain and signed a new contract in February.

The Spaniard has scored 11 goals and provided six assists for Los Armeros so far this season and has also attracted the interest of Marseille, which could force the Hammers to pay more.

Ilija Nestorovski to Everton

Palermo's combative striker Ilija Nestorovski has caught the attention of Ronald Koeman, with Everton's Dutch manager impressed by the 26-year-old's work rate as much as his goals in Serie A.

Nestorovski has found the net nine times in Italy's top division so far this season, despite the Rosanero languishing towards the foot of the table.

The Macedonia international's performances have also caught the eye of Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone equally attracted to the forward's work ethic.

Comments

