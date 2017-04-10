Jurgen Klopp ready to sanction £20m bid to bring Joe Hart to Liverpool

Joe Hart has been linked with a £20 million move to Liverpool.

Klopp's Hart set on new keeper

Simon Mignolet has had a good couple of weeks in goal for Liverpool, but rumours persist that manager Jurgen Klopp will still look to bring in a new No. 1 once the summer transfer window opens.

Step forward Joe Hart, who remains on the outer at parent club Manchester City despite performing heroics for Torino in Serie A this season.

The Sun believes that Klopp is ready to stump up £20 million to bring England's first-choice keeper to Merseyside, which could spell the end for Mignolet's Anfield career.

Man City, meanwhile, appear more than happy to sell Hart to the Reds, despite ruling out any moves to a Premier League title rival when the keeper was put up for sale at the beginning of the season.

Arsenal's transfer plans point to Wenger extension

Arsene Wenger is yet to formally confirm that he is staying at Arsenal next season but, according to the Mirror, the Gunners are telling potential targets that he'll be at the helm.

The paper says that the 67-year-old is planning yet another "major squad overhaul" in a bid to finally win a final Premier League title and sign off on his Arsenal career in style, and has been locked in negotiations with a number of agents.

The Mail agrees, adding that Sead Kolasinac has been told that he will play under Wenger if he decides to join the north London club on a free transfer once his Schalke contract expires in June.

Mou is Keane on Burnley defender

Standout Burnley defender Michael Keane might not be long for Turf Moor, according to the Mirror, as it reports Jose Mourinho is lining up a summer move to bring him back to Manchester United.

Keane began his professional career in Manchester, signing a contract at Old Trafford at 18, before being sold to Burnley by then-manager Louis van Gaal for a scant £2.5m in 2015.

The 24-year-old won't come back on the cheap, though, as Keane has looked the part for Sean Dyche's club over the last two seasons, making 88 appearances and scoring seven goals. He's also earned an England call-up in that time span, impressing in his first start for the Three Lions in a friendly loss to Germany in March.

Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham are also monitoring the talented Manchester-born Keane, whose valuation has risen to £30m by the Mirror's estimation.

Terry could stay in Premier League

It's official, John Terry won't be suiting up in Chelsea blue next season, after the club announced the 22-year veteran wouldn't be returning to the team for the 2017-18 campaign.

But that doesn't mean the longtime Blues skipper won't be in the Premier League after the summer, with the Mirror suggesting he could wind up with Eddie Howe and Bournemouth, who made a January play for the central defender.

If frontrunners Bournemouth can't work out a deal for the former England international, Swansea City could also be a possible destination, says the Daily Star.

Terry has history with Swans boss Paul Clement at Stamford Bridge, but any move by the Wales-based club would be contingent on them staving off the very real possibility of relegation from the Premier League this season.

Tap-ins

- Claudio Bravo won't be leaving in the summer, despite failing to live up the £17m that Manchester City paid for him at the start of the season.

The Sun says that the Chile No. 1 has been told that he will be staying at the Etihad to fight for his place against another potential big-money signing -- Benfica's Ederson Moraes.

- Brisbane Roar legend Thomas Broich will be leaving the club at the end of the A-League season.

The two-time Johnny Warren Medal winner announced his intention to leave after being told by Roar boss John Aloisi that the club couldn't guarantee him a deal next season.

- The Evening Standard reports that Galatasaray winger Bruma has already agreed to join Tottenham in the summer in a deal worth £12.5m.

The Turkish giants, however, have dismissed the rumour, saying the 22-year-old is still very much a part of Igor Tudor's plans for the future in the Super Lig.

- Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski is turning heads at some of the top clubs in Europe after a maiden Serie A season that has seen the Macedonian net 10 times and dish out three assists in 32 appearances.

Estadio Deportivo believes the 27-year-old could land at one of Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Fiorentina or Everton as teams conduct their summer business.

