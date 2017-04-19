Transfer Rater: Yacine Brahimi to Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain to Liverpool

Speculation linking Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a move away from the Emirates continues unabated, with Jurgen Klopp keen on adding the Arsenal winger to his squad for next season. According to Goal the Liverpool manager would be reluctant to pay over £20 million for the England international, but that the 23-year-old is still an attractive possibility for the club. Oxlade-Chamberlain has started just 13 Premier League games this season, scoring twice and providing five assists, and is reported to be frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities.

Yacine Brahimi to Arsenal

Arsenal are plotting a £35m move for Porto's Algerian forward Yacine Brahimi as a replacement for wantaway star Alexis Sanchez, according to The Sun. Brahimi -- who primarily plays on the left for the Portuguese side -- has scored five goals in 19 appearances in the league this season and has been compared to Sanchez by Arsenal scouts. Like the Chilean, Brahimi is able to play wide or through the middle. The Gunners are reluctant to pay their current top scorer £300,000-per-week, and the club's enquiries into the Porto man's availability appears to be another sign that Sanchez will be leaving the club this summer.

Javier Mascherano to Galatasaray

Argentina international Javier Mascherano is set to leave the Camp Nou after a seven-and-a-half year stay, with Galatasaray interested in acquiring the 32-year-old's services. A number of Barcelona players are expected to be heading for the exit door as part of a summer shake-up once the La Liga side appoint their new manager, with Mascherano one of the prime candidates. The former Liverpool man's current deal runs until 2019, but it is thought Barca would allow the midfielder-turned-defender to leave for as little as £4m.

Marten de Roon to Southampton

With Middlesbrough looking set for the drop there will surely be a number of players departing the Riverside at the end of the season, with south coast club Southampton interested in Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon. The 26-year-old has scored four goals for Boro this season and has been one of the club's more impressive performances during a poor season. Southampton will reportedly face competition from Watford, as well as south coast rivals Bournemouth for the midfielder's signature.

Troy Deeney to West Ham United

West Ham are continuing to monitor Troy Deeney's situation at Watford, having been previously linked with a move for the striker in January. The Hammers have been searching for a new striker since Simone Zaza's unsuccessful loan spell was brought to an early end, while Jermain Defoe was heavily linked with a move to his old club in the winter window. The 28-year-old Watford captain has scored six league goals since the turn of the year, but was dropped for the game against Tottenham last time out. Might that point to a summer exit for the Hornets' talisman?