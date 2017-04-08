Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

By Chris Borg
Everton prepared to hold out for record £100m fee for contract rebel Lukaku

Ronald Koeman says he'll focus on Romelu Lukaku's future with Everton after the season.

The football world's gossip mill is in full swing, and Transfer Talk is monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out the latest deals and potential deals here.

Everton to hold out for £100m Lukaku fee

Everton are determined to keep star striker Romelu Lukaku -- so much so that they will not sell unless a club pays £100 million for him, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Lukaku, the Premier League's leading scorer with 24 goals, has said he will not sign a new Goodison Park contract and has two years remaining on his existing deal. He was linked with a £70m move to his former club Chelsea last summer and has said he wants to join a team that is playing Champions League football next season.

But the Echo reports that Everton "will only consider selling the 23-year-old if a club meets their huge valuation," which is "designed to put off any clubs looking to take advantage of his contract standoff."

Everton are prepared to hold out for a world-record fee in order to part with Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Manager Ronald Koeman has told Belgium international Lukaku he has to "respect" the two years remaining on his deal, and now it appears he will not be be going anywhere unless he eclipses Paul Pogba as the world's most expensive footballer.

West Brom will try to tempt Terry

And so, in a few weeks, it will be over for John Terry as a Chelsea player after a 22-year career with the Londoners, who announced on Monday that he will leave at the end of the season.

So where might Terry go? The Mirror reports that West Bromwich Albion are strong contenders to sign him, with boss Tony Pulis "determined to take the Chelsea captain to The Hawthorns at the second time of asking."

Pulis had been interested in a move for Terry in January, only for the defender to say he would stay at Stamford Bridge, and the Mirror writes that Monday's announcement "has primed him to make a fresh move" for the 36-year-old.

After announcing he'll leave Chelsea at season's end, could John Terry land at West Brom?

West Brom are also concerned about the potential departure of in-form defender Jonny Evans "amid potential interest from the Premier League's big hitters."

Meanwhile, the Mirror reports that AC Milan "will make a fresh bid to tempt midfielder Cesc Fabregas away from Chelsea when the window reopens.

Milan have been strongly linked with Fabregas in the recent past and will make another attempt to bring him in amid plans by Blues boss Antonio Conte to "revamp" his midfield.

Tap-ins

- Could it be the end for Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva after nearly a decade at Anfield? The Telegraph suggests it could be, adding that a lack of regular playing time could be the factor that persuades him to move on. Lucas started a Premier League game for only the sixth time this season as Liverpool won at West Bro at the weekend, and the 30-year-old -- who has a year remaining on his contract -- will now make a decision amid ongoing interest from Inter Milan.

- Jose Mourinho has said it could be another big transfer window at Manchester United, and the Sun reports that Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele is on a list of contenders to be part of the spending spree. The report suggests that Mourinho is "determined to test Dortmund's resolve" to keep the 19-year-old, in whom United were interested when he played for Rennes, but that only a huge bid would persuade them to consider a sale. How huge? Well, £50m should cover it.

