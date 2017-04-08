Transfer Rater: Christian Pulisic to Tottenham, David De Gea to Real

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Christian Pulisic to Tottenham

It has been a big season for the latest prospect off Borussia Dortmund's production line. The 18-year-old, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or winger, has already been linked with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and is a Liverpool transfer target too.

Now he is in Tottenham's sights and Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has a fight on his hands to keep the teenager at the Westfalenstadion.

Jesus Navas to Roma

Since signing from Sevilla in 2013, Navas has never been a regular for Manchester City. The 31-year-old has fallen even further down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola this season, afforded just 11 Premier League starts.

However, four of those have come in the last month. The Spanish international has been reinvented as a right-back and appears to have Guardiola's faith in his new position -- for now.

Whether or not Navas will remain at City this summer is unclear, though. A big clear-out is expected at the Etihad and the winger -- who has not scored in the Premier League since January 2014 -- is one of those in danger of being moved on.

David De Gea to Real Madrid

The future of Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea is once again uncertain. The Spanish international was left out of United's Europa League quarterfinal against Anderlecht last Thursday before being restored to Jose Mourinho's starting XI for the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

It is expected, however, that De Gea will have to make do with being a substitute once more when Anderlecht visit Old Trafford on Thursday evening with Sergio Romero returning between the sticks with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

De Gea has been a Real Madrid transfer target for several years now. A £29 million move to the Bernabeu fell through in the summer of 2015 with De Gea promptly signing a new four-year deal. However, with Keylor Navas' future in Madrid under scrutiny, a return for the Spaniard is on the cards.

Pontus Jansson to Southampton

After years of chaos, Leeds United have got their act together this year and find themselves in the Championship playoffs. That is thanks in no small part to the form of on loan centre-back Jansson.

The Swedish international is a fans' favourite at Elland Road and already has a summer move lined up with a permanent switch from Serie A outfit Torino agreed. However, that will not stop Southampton looking at a deal for the 26-year-old, who will cost Leeds £3.5m in the next transfer window.

Strong, aggressive and imperious in the air, Jansson would be the ideal replacement if Liverpool transfer target Virgil van Dijk left Saints this summer.

Vincent Kompany to Everton

It has been yet another season of frustration for Manchester City skipper Kompany, who has managed just four Premier League starts this term.

The 31-year-old has been hampered by injuries in the last couple of years, only managing 17 league starts in two seasons. The Belgian centre-back started Saturday's clash at Southampton and scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win.

Everton lost John Stones to City last summer and have been in need of a replacement since.