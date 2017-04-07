Manchester United plot £35m swoop for Everton contract rebel Ross Barkley

Ronald Koeman is hopeful Ross Barkley will sign a new contract with Everton before the season ends.

Man United plot Barkley swoop

Ross Barkley continues to stall on a new Everton contract and the Mirror reports that Manchester United plan to take advantage by making an offer this summer.

The 23-year-old has shown glimpses of world-class potential this campaign, and with one year remaining on his current deal, the Toffees face a tough decision at the end of the season.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly ready to sell the England international should he not accept a contract worth £100,000 a week.

Chelsea were knocked back in 2015 with a £35 million offer and as things stand, the Red Devils may have a chance of signing the player for that amount if the contract standoff continues.

Chelsea ready to let Costa go

Diego Costa is set to be given the green light to cash in and move to the Chinese Super League, claims the Express, but only if Chelsea secure a huge fee and a top-class replacement.

Tianjin Quanjian were rebuffed in January after offering the Spain international a £30m-per-year deal and they'll return this summer. Competition will come in the form of Guangzhou Evergrande, but manager Fabio Cannavaro is likely to win the race should they stump up the required £90m fee.

If the Blues can first secure a replacement, likely to be Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata -- who admitted his intrigue at working with Antonio Conte in the future -- for a fee likely to be around £50m, then Costa's move will be pushed through.

Mourinho plots double Atletico swoop

Jose Mourinho not only wants Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid's star striker who has been persistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Man United could also try to take Jan Oblak from Los Colchoneros, according to the Star.

Griezmann would likely be the signing of the summer and would command an £85m fee, but United have growing concerns over David De Gea's future, which has led to several scouting sessions to check on Oblak.

The Slovenian goalkeeper would command £40m and Mourinho sees the 24-year-old as the ideal replacement if Real Madrid return again for the Spain No. 1.

Hart offered to Premier League giants

If United do indeed lose De Gea to Los Blancos, Mourinho's men stand a chance of signing Joe Hart to fill the void, writes the Mail, with Chelsea also a potential landing spot if Thibaut Courtois emerges as Madrid's goalkeeping target.

Zinedine Zidane would prefer Courtois, and though the Blues are reluctant to lose the Belgian, they may soften their stance if Los Merengues do business with them for Morata.

Hart made another clanger on loan at Torino on Saturday -- his fifth error that has led to a goal in Serie A this season -- failing to claim a cross before Simy Nwankwo equalised in the 1-1 draw vs. Crotone.

City will sell despite Claudio Bravo's nightmare season, but only at a lofty £25m, which could prove a sticking point for potential buyers.

Tap-ins

- Bayern Munich are emerging as rivals to Liverpool for long-term target Christian Pulisic, with the Mirror reporting that Spurs are also in the running. Borussia Dortmund would consider offers upward of £30m for the U.S. international, who has shone in the Bundesliga this season despite being just 18 years old.

- Everton and West Ham are lining up offers for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, according to the Mirror. The 31-year-old has endured a nightmare couple of seasons with a litany of injuries, which could tempt City to sell if sufficient offers arrive. Ronald Koeman has highlighted defensive recruits this summer with Las Palmas' Mauricio Lemos, reportedly worth around £25m, another target.