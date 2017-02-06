Anthony Martial to Tottenham? Man United would be crazy to sell to rivals

Man United kept up the pressure on the top four after a comfortable win over Watford at Old Trafford. Man United kept up the pressure on the top four after a comfortable win over Watford. Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring. Jose Mourinho jokes that Manchester United's performance would be called art if managed by anyone else.

Anthony Martial's career at Manchester United has shown plenty of promise but is yet to truly blossom at Old Trafford.

Inconsistent form on the pitch and reports of him being unhappy off it have led to the 21-year-old forward often being linked with an exit just two years after signing from Monaco for an initial £36 million.

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club credited with interest in the France international, according to a report on Tuesday.

Would such a move make sense for Martial, United and Spurs? ESPN FC's club bloggers give their views.

MANCHESTER UNITED

That Manchester United might be interested in selling Anthony Martial to Tottenham Hotspur is a concept so baffling that it should barely be entertained. Martial is probably one of the world's 10 most gifted forwards aged 21 and under -- a class in which he is joined by Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.

He has every skill a striker could wish for, acceleration that is the envy of most professional sprinters, the vision of an attacking midfielder and a surprising amount of strength.

In essence, he's the player that United finally landed years after missing out on Karim Benzema, who of course instead went to Real Madrid from Lyon. Like Benzema, Martial is dangerous both through the middle and in wide positions, able to move along the forward line at will.

What's more, the heavily rumoured arrival of Antoine Griezmann this summer stands to bring the best from his fellow France forward. Griezmann would be the ideal foil for Martial as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is slowly phased out of the team over the next two seasons.

There is also the small fact that Martial is precisely the player that would take Tottenham Hotspur to a yet higher level -- he would combine superbly with Dele Alli and Harry Kane, complementing their work through the centre with his tendency to cut in from the flank. At a single stroke, it would give the London side one of the best attacks in Europe -- something which Mourinho is in the process of assembling at Old Trafford.

With so many years of brilliance ahead of him, Martial should stay at United. He is the type of player around whom most sides would build a team, and though he is but one of many talents at United he is clearly one of the brightest.

The understanding that he is beginning to strike with his fellow attackers, most notably with Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, should bring United the one thing they have sorely lacked in recent months -- that is to say, goals in vital matches, the decisiveness to match the brilliance of so much of the approach play.

Though Martial has given the appearance of being unsettled in the last few weeks, he would be well advised to stay put for the time being. For him, the very best seasons are only just beginning. -- Musa Okwonga

Anthony Martial scored 17 goals for Manchester United last season but has found goals harder to come by this term.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

On the surface it looks to be a deal made in heaven. After a good first season at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal, Anthony Martial has been rather sidelined under Jose Mourinho. So it's no surprise to hear that Spurs may come knocking.

With Vincent Janssen having failed to set White Hart Lane alight, Tottenham are in urgent need of some extra firepower up front. Right now, Mauricio Pochettino would give his right arm for a reliable front man who can ease the load on Harry Kane through the demands of two cup competitions and the Premier league.

The devil, though, is in the detail. It's hard to imagine that Manchester United would sell Martial to a direct competitor for anything less than they paid for him. This means Spurs would have to pay a minimum of £36m -- possibly nearer £40m -- for the France international and break the club's record-signing barrier by close to £10m. Chairman Daniel Levy might baulk at that. His last three record signings -- Roberto Soldado, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko -- haven't exactly been unqualified successes and he will want to be sure that Martial is an ideal fit for his team.

Here's where it begins to get tricky. Spurs are unlikely to spend more than £36m for a player who is going to spend most of his time on the bench. Nor will Martial want to spend time on the bench having done just that at Old Trafford. Given that Harry Kane is -- on current form at least -- guaranteed a place in any starting XI, it means that Pochettino is going to have to find a way of accommodating both players in the same team.

At the very least, this spells bad news for Son Heung-Min who would be the most obvious candidate to be dropped back to the bench. But it also gives Pochettino a headache. While the quartet of Kane, Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli tore West Bromwich Albion apart, they have struggled to function effectively in the last three Premier league games against Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Liverpool. It's sometimes a fine art trying to balance your best formation with your best players.

But all this may be academic. For what the possible arrival of Martial may spell is the doomsday scenario that so many Spurs fans fear. For it's just possible that Tottenham might feel they would be unable to resist if Real Madrid were to come knocking with eye-watering sums of money for Alli or Kane. In this worst case scenario, the signing of Martial makes perfect sense on every count. -- John Crace

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.