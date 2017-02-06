Transfer Rater: Fabinho to Man United, Joao Cancelo to Chelsea

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for the latest gossip.

Fabinho to Manchester United

The father of Monaco midfielder Fabinho has revealed that he's been in talks with some of Europe's big hitters as the 23-year-old plans his next move. Speaking on Telefoot, he said: "We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal ... We have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn't go any further."

The versatile Brazilian, who can operate at right-back or in midfield, was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer but a move failed to materialise. He's played an instrumental part in Monaco opening up a three-point advantage over Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

Joao Cancelo to Chelsea

According to The Sun, Chelsea are looking to pip both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signature of Valencia's Joao Cancelo. The versatile Portugal international has become one of the star players at the Mestalla over the past two seasons and has seemingly outgrown the club. The 22-year-old is said to be available for £25 million and if he arrived at Stamford Bridge he would rival Victor Moses for the role of right wing-back.

Andre Silva to Manchester City

Are Manchester City planning for life after Sergio Aguero? According to various reports they had scouts at the recent match between Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes to keep tabs on £60m-rated Andre Silva. They weren't the only club with representatives there. The City scouts were joined by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United as the Premier League's top club ran the rule over the 21-year-old striker.

Silva has impressed since making his breakthrough at the end of 2015 and has bagged 15 goals in 25 matches this season. He has also forced his way into the Portugal team and has scored four times in just five appearances for his country.

Andrew Robertson to Stoke City

The Sun is reporting that Stoke will be among the suitors if Hull City are to part ways with Andrew Robertson in the summer. The 22-year-old Scot almost joined Burnley on deadline day last month, but Hull weren't able to bring in a replacement in time. It's likely he will move on at the end of the season and Stoke are said to be heading up the queue. Robertson would rival Erik Pieters for the left-back role at the Bet365 stadium.

Lorenzo Insigne to Spurs

Lorenzo Insigne's future is once again up in the air. The 25-year-old versatile attacker was linked with a move to Newcastle United, Liverpool and Spurs in the summer after failing to agree a contract extension. He stayed in Naples and has had a memorable season to date, but his current deal expires in 2019. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Insigne is ready to sit down for showdown talks with Napoli in the hope fresh terms can be agreed. If talks stall yet again, Spurs might take advantage of this to bring him to White Hart Lane.