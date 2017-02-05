Spurs ready to offer Anthony Martial summer escape from Man United

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United.

Tottenham linked with Martial move

Could it be second time lucky for Tottenham Hotspur as far as signing Anthony Martial is concerned?

The Mirror reports that Spurs, who were keen to sign Martial from Monaco in 2015 only to be beaten to a deal by Manchester United, are now "monitoring his uncertain situation" at Old Trafford.

Martial, who dazzled in his debut season, has not been a regular under the management of Jose Mourinho this time around, and the Mirror writes that White Hart Lane boss Mauricio Pochettino "could offer him an escape in the summer."

The France international made his first league start in nearly a month against Watford on Saturday, scoring one and setting up another, "but still has work to do to win over Mourinho and prove he has a long-term United future," the report adds.

Martial -- who cost United an initial £36 million, with a further £8m arriving once he reaches 25 goals for the club and the same again once he wins that number of caps for France -- was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona before Christmas.

Sergio Aguero could return to Atletico Madrid in a move that would deliver Manchester City two promising Atleti starlets.

Aguero to Atleti as City target Hernandez brothers?

Manchester City are interested in bringing in brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid, according to the Sun -- and Sergio Aguero could end up at Atleti as a result.

The English outlet reports that City boss Pep Guardiola had considered signing the two defenders, reported to be worth a combined £40m, last summer.

Although he decided against making a move then, he has had both watched on a regular basis this season.

Lucas Hernandez, a France under-21 international, plays in central defence, with the 20-year-old having made several senior appearances for Atleti this season.

Brother Theo, a 19-year-old left-back, is on loan to Alaves.

The Sun reports that Aguero, linked with Chelsea, Juventus and PSG in recent days, could head to the Calderon as part of any deal, if he opts to depart at the end of the campaign.

It quotes a City source as saying: "There is a feeling that Atletico reckon they could use this as leverage should 'Kun' decide to leave."

Aguero came on for City in their 2-0 victory at Bournemouth on Monday, when Gabriel Jesus limped out of the action within the opening 15 minutes. The Argentine helped City double their lead in the second half, though a goal some had initially credited to him was ruled to have gone in off a defender. Marcus Rashford has reportedly grown frustrated by his lack of opportunities at Manchester United.

Rashford stalls on new deal

Frustrated by a lack of playing time, Marcus Rashford is stalling on signing a new Manchester United contract, according to the Times.

The 19-year-old reportedly doesn't wish to leave the English giants but has grown frustrated by his limited opportunities and his usage in wide areas, thanks to the summer arrival of centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It's said that Rashford will consider his position at the club at the end of the season. Should he decide his future lies away from Old Trafford, he might find an exit difficult, after Manchester United moved to block January loan offers for the teenager from West Ham and Sevilla.

Tap-ins

- Huddersfield Town are enjoying an eye-catching season in the Championship, and few of their players are catching the eye quite so much as forward Elias Kachunga. Town's top scorer is being watched by Watford, Everton and Middlesbrough, according to the Mirror, which reports that the Premier League trio have been impressed by his direct attacking style and eye for goal. Kachunga, 24, is on loan from Bundesliga club Ingolstadt, and Huddersfield have an option to bring him in on a permanent £1.5m deal in the summer.

- It is eyes on the future at West Bromwich Albion, who have taken non-league winger Myles Phipps on trial as they look to head off growing interest from other clubs. The Birmingham Mail reports that the 18-year-old, who plays for Midlands club Paget Rangers, will spend a week training with the West Brom development squad after his fine recent form "alerted a number of clubs to his talent."