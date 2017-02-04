Transfer Rater: Dele Alli to Man City, Ross Barkley to Man United

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for the latest gossip.

Moussa Dembele to Arsenal

According to the Sunday Mirror, Arsenal will make a move for Dembele in the summer window. The Celtic striker, who has scored 26 goals so far this season, was reportedly a target for Chelsea in January but a move never materialised. The former Fulham striker is valued at around the £40 million mark and is said to be a target for the Gunners if Alexis Sanchez leaves the club.

Inaki Williams to Liverpool

Italian outlet CalcioMercato claim Jurgen Klopp is set to reignite his interest in Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams. The Reds were linked with the 22-year-old last season but the player signed a new deal which increased his release clause. The £43m clause initially put Liverpool off but after the recent slump in the absence of Sadio Mane, it appears the club will now sanction such a deal.

Dele Alli to Manchester City

Manchester City are prepared to break the world record spent on a player to secure the services of Alli, according to the Sunday Express. Pep Guardiola has reportedly put the Spurs midfielder at the top of his summer list as he looks to overhaul his ageing squad. Alli has been linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in recent weeks but Spurs are adamant he isn't for sale. However, could Daniel Levy really resist a £90m offer for a midfielder they paid £5m for?

Demarai Gray to Spurs

The Evening Standard believe Spurs are confident of beating Liverpool to the signature of Leicester City's versatile attacker Gray. The 20-year-old joined the Foxes in January 2016 and is yet to become a first team regular but has impressed during his cameo performances. Leicester may have trouble keeping hold of the talented former Birmingham City player in the summer if they're relegated and Spurs are already making plans to bring him to White Hart Lane.

Ross Barkley to Manchester United

Barkley will spark a summer scramble for his signature after stalling on signing a new deal at Goodison Park. The Daily Star report both Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea are all interested in the 23-year-old, who will have just 12 months remaining on his current deal come the end of the season. Everton will hope to get him tied down before that but if not, there could be a public auction for the player and United are confident of winning it.