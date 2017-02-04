Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain emerge as favourites to sign Alexis Sanchez

Steve Nicol breaks down Alexis Sanchez's importance to Arsenal and whether the club can hang on to him in the long-term.

Juventus vs. PSG in Sanchez chase?

The battle to sign Alexis Sanchez is boiling down to two clubs -- Italian champions Juventus and their French counterparts Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Mirror.

It reports that Juve are increasingly confident that they can win that battle and "believe they have a strong chance of signing the Arsenal striker, who only has 18 months left on his current contract."

The Mirror says the Gunners are worried that Sanchez will not put pen to paper on a new deal, with PSG also waiting in the wings and having "sounded out his representatives."

But the paper adds that Juventus "are putting together a financial package to make a huge offer at the end of the season, and there is a growing feeling that Sanchez could be sold."

The news comes after reports earlier this month said Juve were ready to offer him a three-year contract worth more than the reported £250,000 a week he is said to want from Arsenal.

The Chile international -- who has been offered a new Gunners deal worth a reported £180,000 a week -- scored twice in Saturday's win over Hull.

Barcelona could swoop for Caceres after Vidal injury

Barcelona might be about to scupper Southampton's hopes of signing free agent Martin Caceres, the Sun reports.

Citing reports in Spain, it says Barcelona want to replace Aleix Vidal after he was sidelined by a bad ankle injury suffered in the victory over Alaves on Saturday, and they could bring in a free agent despite the window having closed.

And former Juventus man Caceres -- who can play at full-back as well as in the middle of defence -- would fit the bill, according to the Sun, which notes that he has played for Barcelona in the past.

Earlier this month, sources close to Caceres told ESPN FC that Southampton were weighing up a move for him in order to bolster their defensive ranks.

AC Milan and Crystal Palace were also linked -- but now it appears the Camp Nou could be his most likely destination.

Blues, Manchester duo in Bakayoko battle

The Mirror predicts a three-way transfer battle for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, claiming he has turned down the offer of a contract extension with the French title challengers.

It says Bakayoko, 22, is interesting clubs including Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

He is under contract until 2019 but "is expected to quit Monaco in the summer" and would command a fee of around £25m.

Bakayoko joined Monaco from Rennes and has made more than 50 appearances for them but, says the Mirror, "is thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League."

Tap-ins

- A bit more on Monaco: North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are set to do battle in the summer for their teenage striker Kylian Mbappe, according to the Mirror.

It reports that the 18-year-old, who scored a hat trick in the weekend win over Metz, has been hailed as a player with similar potential to the young Thierry Henry by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

But Tottenham are also interested, with the Mirror saying Mauricio Pochettino "has joined the chase."

- Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has said the Welsh club rejected big offers for three of their star names -- Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando Llorente and Federico Fernandez -- in the January window.

The South Wales Evening Post reports that midfielder Sigurdsson had interested Everton and two Chinese Super League clubs, while striker Llorente was linked with Premier League leaders Chelsea and defender Fernandez was on West Bromwich Albion's list of targets but Jenkins decided the "vital" players would not be sold.