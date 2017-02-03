Manchester City are prepared to break transfer world record to land Dele Alli

Steve Nicol discusses Dele Alli's form and what his future holds after being named January Player of the Month.

Man City ponder world-record Alli bid

Manchester City are preparing a mega offer for Dele Alli, with the Express reporting that a move could push beyond the £89 million that Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer.

The Spurs sensation picked up the Premier League player of the month award for January after five goals in five games, including a stunning double to down leaders Chelsea.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to fight it out for the 20-year-old too, but City have already mentally prepared themselves to go beyond £89m to win the race and make the England international a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola's side for years to come.

Man City rival Madrid for Dybala

Manchester City will not be done with one superstar signing next summer, though, with news that they have entered the race to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, and the Mirror suggests that Guardiola believes he can beat out interest from Real Madrid.

Dybala has been a phenomenon since joining the Old Lady from Palermo in 2015 for an initial £27m, scoring 31 goals and assisting 13 more in all competitions.

City could meet the Argentinian's £38m release clause on his current deal, which runs to 2020, with the Bianconeri reportedly close to a fresh contract last month. But with no announcement forthcoming, Juve could sell; and they would prefer to move the 23-year-old to England rather than La Liga, if they do.

Dybala's arrival would then surely signal the end for compatriot Sergio Aguero, who has been dropped in recent weeks in favour of Gabriel Jesus.

United tempt Griezmann with record wages

Manchester United hope to convince Antoine Griezmann to move to Old Trafford by tabling a wage offer worth in excess of £60m, with the Mirror detailing that the France international is certain to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

Griezmann would command £300,000 a week to join Wayne Rooney as the Premier League's highest paid player. United have begun work to negotiate down the £85.5m release clause but are ultimately prepared to stump up the full amount if necessary.

The lure of teaming up with France colleague Paul Pogba could also help the Red Devils seal the deal.

Gunners join Dembele chase

Arsenal are the latest club to express an interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and the Mirror writes that the Hoops will command up to £40m.

Chelsea and Man City will also attempt to snap up the French forward, who has been in blistering form since linking up with Brendan Rodgers. The 20-year-old has hit back-to-back hat tricks to attract yet more interest and almost certainly net the Bhoys a fee potentially 80 times the £500,000 they paid Fulham last summer.

Tap-ins

- Ross Barkley has stalled on a new Everton contract, meaning, according to the Star, that Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are preparing bids. The Toffees darling has received some tough love from Ronald Koeman, but is now flourishing in Blue, but with just two years to run on his current deal, rivals are now circling for the midfielder.

- AC Milan are the latest club to register an interest in Alexis Sanchez and the Express reports that the Rossoneri would fork out £45m for the Chilean. Milan's new Chinese owners will happily pay the 28-year-old £250,000 a week to blow the Gunners' offer out the window and kick-start the new era at the San Siro.

- Alexis won't be the only target for the red side of Milan though, as the Star claims they will have as much as £140m to overhaul Vincenzo Montella's side. Romelu Lukaku is one primary target, with Everton valuing the Belgian at £75m, despite just two-and-a-half years to run on his current deal.

- West Ham are eyeing Pablo Zabaleta when the Argentinian becomes a free agent this summer, according to the Mirror. The Hammers would also snap up fellow soon-to-be free agent and right-back Bacary Sagna to add experience to their squad.