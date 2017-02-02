Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Tijuana
Necaxa
0
0
LIVE 30'
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Next

By Michael Wade
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool to trigger Williams release; Benzema set for Real Madrid stay

Inaki Williams could be in line for a summer move to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp ready to trigger the striker's release clause.

Transfer deadline day has come and gone, but Transfer Talk is already monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out all the latest deals here.

Liverpool lead chase for Athletic star

Liverpool are ready to meet the €50 million release clause for Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams in the summer.

The 22-year-old is regarded as a massive talent across Europe, with Borussia Dortmund also said to have taken note of his promise. But Calcio Mercato claims Jurgen Klopp is leading the chase for Williams and hopes to convince the once-capped Spain international to move to the Premier League.

Williams made headlines this week after talking about how he would approach leaving Bilbao, but also said: "Staying put is my first option right now."

Real to offer Benzema to new deal

AS reports that Karim Benzema will be offered a new contract with Real Madrid that will tie him to the club until his 34th birthday.

There had been doubts about Benzema's future beyond the summer, with Arsenal said to be a long-term admirer of the France international striker. However, a new deal, that will see his stay with Los Blancos extend over a decade, should end that speculation.

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema could be set for an extended stay at the Bernabeu, with Real set to offer him a new deal.

However, by extending Benzema's contract, further uncertainty is placed on Alvaro Morata who has been unable to displace him regularly in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI and could become available for transfer.

The Daily Mirror picks up the thread, and reckons Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea would all be interested in 24-year-old Morata if he was to leave the Bernabeu.

Spurs monitoring Leicester's Gray

Leicester City's Demarai Gray has been added to Tottenham Hotspur's list of potential candidates to strengthen their attacking options next season, according to the London Evening Standard.

Spurs have supposedly been watching the 20-year-old for some time, and he joins Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley on their summer shopping list following Moussa Sissoko's relative failure to impress during his debut campaign at the club.

Gray, who is under contract until 2020, could potentially come on the market if the Foxes are relegated, but should that happen then Liverpool and others would also register an interest in the promising attacker.

Shaka Hislop assesses the latest news from the rumour mill, including talks of David De Gea moving to Real Madrid.

Tap-ins

- A rebuilding job is expected to take place at Manchester City in the summer, especially in defence and West Ham United may be only too happy to help out. The Daily Telegraph reports the Hammers would be keen to take Bacary Sagna off Pep Guardiola's hands, and for what it's worth the veteran French defender would be interested in a return to London.

- Roma stalwart Daniele De Rossi will reject an offer from New York City FC to join Andrea Pirlo in MLS and sign a new contract with his hometown club, Eurosport claims. The midfielder, who has supposedly been contacted by Pirlo himself about the move, will become a free agent in the summer but is not interested in a potential two-year deal with the option of a third.

- Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in signing Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem and Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea, The Sun claims. U.S. Under-23 international Zelalem was born in Berlin and played youth football in Germany before moving to Arsenal. While Thorgan Hazard and Andreas Christensen have left Chelsea to join Bundesliga side Gladbach in recent years.

