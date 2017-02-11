Previous
 By Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Rater: Joe Hart to Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez to Juventus

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Joe Hart to Arsenal

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are to rival Liverpool for the signature of Manchester City's unwanted goalkeeper Hart. The 29-year-old is on loan at Torino this season and has put in a number of impressive performances. It's clear he isn't in Pep Guardiola's long-term plans, though, and a permanent move away may suit all parties.

Ederson Moraes to Manchester City

The Daily Star claim Manchester City have been tracking Benfica goalkeeper Moraes. City boss Guardiola has a decision to make with Hart not in his plans and Claudio Bravo failing to impress. Geronimo Rulli has been touted as a future No.1 but Moraes is further along in his development. The 23-year-old has a £45 million release clause in his contract.

William Carvalho to Liverpool

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Jurgen Klopp will battle Manchester City for the signing of midfield powerhouse Carvalho. Sporting Lisbon are ready to part ways with the dominant midfielder and speculation surrounding his future has increased since he appointed Pere Guardiola as his representative. The Portuguese club reportedly want to freshen up their squad in the summer and will use Carvalho to raise money to reinvest in their first team.

Alexis Sanchez to Juventus

Serie A giants Juventus are looking to take advantage of Sanchez's contract situation at Arsenal in an attempt to lure him back to Italy. Negotiations with the former Udinese attacker have so far stalled and the Gunners may be forced to cash in on him in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and a number of Chinese clubs have shown an interest in the Chilean but recent reports suggest Juventus are confident they can land him

Thorgan Hazard to Leicester City

Leicester City are set to reignite their interest in Gladbach's versatile attacker Hazard. The Foxes were linked with a move for Eden Hazard's younger brother in the summer but nothing materialised. However, in a recent interview with the Belgian forward said: "The Bundesliga is a good championship and for now, I want to stay here. In the future maybe I will be in England again."

