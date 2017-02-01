Juventus prepare big-money offer to poach Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez's future has long been in question at Arsenal, Shaka Hislop shares why he thinks the Chilean will remain.

Transfer deadline day has come and gone, but Transfer Talk is already monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out all the latest deals here.

Juventus to offer big money for Alexis

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid lead the chase for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, but Juventus are putting together a package to tempt the former Udinese player back to Italy.

The Daily Mirror reckons Juve will offer Sanchez a three-year contract worth more than the reported £250,000 a week he wants from Arsenal in an effort to properly establish themselves among the biggest European club sides.

At the end of the season, Sanchez will be entering the final year of his Arsenal deal. And although there is an offer of a contract extension worth £180,000 a week on the table from the Gunners, it is reported that teammates fear the Chile international is preparing to move on.

Real Madrid interested in Belotti

Real Madrid are said to be laying the groundwork for a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to AS.

Andrea Belotti has reportedly caught the eye of European champions Real Madrid.

Belotti, 23, is regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football, with 15 goals and three assists in 20 Serie A appearances this season, so it is easy to see how he has caught the eye of Los Blancos.

Real will host Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 next week, and the Spanish outlet reports that Torino president Urbano Cairo has been invited to attend the game as a guest of Real counterpart Florentino Perez, who hopes to discuss the future of Belotti.

Prem keepers too costly for Madrid

Real Madrid are also reportedly on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, with Premier League trio David De Gea, Thibaut Courtois and Hugo Lloris all in their sights, reports the London Evening Standard.

However, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur might be able to breathe a little easier to see the London paper linking the European champions with Benfica's Ederson.

It is said that while a new goalkeeper is high on Real's list of priorities for the summer, they are put off by the prices being quoted to acquire one from an English club.

Man United open talks over Silva deal

Manchester United have already opened talks about the transfer of Monaco winger Bernardo Silva this summer, according to the Sun, and could negotiate first refusal on him until a certain date.

According to reports, Manchester United have already begun talks for Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old Portugal international, who has scored five goals and set up five more for Ligue 1's surprise leaders this season.

One sticking point could be a potential £70 million valuation due to the length of Silva's current deal, although the involvement of superagent Jorge Mendes could smooth the way.

Tap-ins

-- Liverpool are considering a summer move for Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez, Tutto Mercato reports. The 26-year-old Uruguay international was linked with Leicester City in the January transfer window and could offer Reds manager Jurgen Klopp much-needed squad depth in attack.

-- Carlton Cole could join League One side Coventry City in an effort to save them from relegation, the Daily Mail claims. The 33-year-old striker, who is a free agent after leaving Sacramento Republic, has been training with former club West Ham United to stay in shape as he looks for his next move.

-- Liverpool have added Leicester City's Demarai Gray to a list of wingers they'll monitor for a potential summer move, according to the Times. The 20-year-old joins Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt on Jurgen Klopp's still-embryonic shortlist.