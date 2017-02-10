Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Next
 By Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Transfer Rater: Stefan De Vrij to Chelsea, Edin Dzeko to Real Madrid

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip. 

Stefan De Vrij to Chelsea

Italian news outlet Il Messaggero claim Chelsea are set to battle Manchester United for the signature of Lazio centre-back De Vrij. The 25-year-old has impressed during his time in Rome and has been linked with a £30 million move to the Premier League. Chelsea are already eyeing up summer improvements and the Dutch defender could be seen as a long-term replacement for Gary Cahill, 31.

Sead Kolasinac to Arsenal

The Daily Mail claim Arsenal are the latest club to show an interest in Schalke left-back Kolasinac. Liverpool, West Brom and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the full-back and Serie A giants Juventus are also in the mix. However, the Bosnia international would prefer a move to England at the end of the season and this may suit Arsenal. The Gunners currently have Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs as their main left-back options but Monreal turns 31 later this month and Gibbs could be let go this summer after reportedly almost signing for Crystal Palace in January.

Edin Dzeko to Real Madrid

Reports in Spain have linked Real Madrid with a summer move for Dzeko. The former Manchester City striker is enjoying life in the Italian capital and has scored 17 Serie A goals so far. It appears his form hasn't gone unnoticed and with Zinedine Zidane reportedly open to selling both Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata in the summer, the Bosnia and Herzegovina forward is seen as a potential replacement for the pair.

Yannick Carrasco to Arsenal

According to The Sun, Arsenal are set to go head-to-head with Chelsea for Atletico Madrid attacker Carrasco. The 23-year-old Belgian has been in impressive form and has scored 10 goals this season. However, the player has reportedly fallen out with Diego Simeone after being used in the wrong position. Arsenal may be in the market for attacking reinforcements if both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez move on in the summer.

Abel Hernandez to West Brom

Hernandez was linked with a move away from Hull City in January but a move never materialised. But now Pablo Bentacur, Hernandez's representative, has claimed that Everton, West Brom and three Chinese Super League clubs are interested in the striker. West Brom are reportedly keen on bringing the 26-year-old to the Hawthorns in the summer as Tony Pulis looks to bring in competition for Salomon Rondon.

