By Jack Rathborn
Arsenal eye Joe Hart as possible Petr Cech replacement

Craig Burley questions why some Arsenal fans are content with top four finishes rather than winning trophies.

Transfer deadline day has come and gone, but Transfer Talk is already monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out all the latest deals here.

Arsenal to ditch Cech for Hart

Petr Cech's blunder against former club Chelsea could be costly, as the Mail believes Arsenal will move for Joe Hart to become their new first-choice goalkeeper.

A £15 million swoop could be prepared to bring the Manchester City shot stopper to the Emirates following an impressive spell on loan at Torino.

While Claudio Bravo has been a disaster for Pep Guardiola, there is to be no second chance for the England No. 1, which could factor into City's inability to be selective with where Hart moves to next -- meaning he ends up with one of their title rivals.

Real target Courtois or De Gea

Keeping with custodians, Real Madrid are ready to move for Thibaut Courtois or David De Gea with the Sun detailing Zinedine Zidane's desperation to upgrade on Keylor Navas.

President Florentino Perez has a long-standing desire to have Spain's No. 1 playing for Los Blancos and the United shot stopper, in addition to the Belgium international, would both be attracted to moving back to the Spanish capital having previously featured for Atletico.

The European champions would be prepared to part with £60 million to tempt the Red Devils and Blues to release their world class keepers.

Liverpool move to fend off Spurs for Lallana

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino fancies a reunion with Adam Lallana following their successful spell together at Southampton, but the Telegraph believes Liverpool will tie down the England international with the offer of a new £150,000-per-week deal.

Lallana has been in inspired form under Jurgen Klopp this campaign: Striking seven goals and creating seven more to inspire the Reds in their early season title challenge.

The new deal would extend his current stay at Anfield by two years to 2021, ensuring the 28-year-old spends the remainder of his peak years in red.

Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool should've done much more business during the January transfer window.

Gladbach target Blues youngsters

Borussia Monchengladbach are desperate to convert Andreas Christensen's loan into a permanent move from Chelsea and the Express has revealed he's not the only Blues target.

Desperately short of game time and experiencing his development stalling, the Bundesliga side are also ready to make a move for powerful young midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Danish defender would cost upwards of £14 million following a highly successful 18 months on loan, while Loftus-Cheek would initially move on loan having seen temporary moves to Stoke, West Ham and Newcastle break down in January due to Antonio Conte's wish to retain the player.

Tap-ins

- Real Madrid have held talks with Torino president Urbano Cairo over the availability of striker Andrea Belotti, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the La Liga giants contemplating paying his €100 million release clause.

Belotti has shot to fame this term with 15 Serie A goals and the Granata cleverly arranged an extension to include that enormous release clause.

- Kevin Wimmer will lead a Tottenham clear out this summer with the Mirror reporting the Austrian will move on in search of first team football.

Vincent Janssen could also move on after failing to justify his £17 million price tag, with Wolfsburg and Galatasaray potential suitors for the Dutch striker.

Additionally, the paper says Nantes will attempt to bring former winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou back to France.

Comments

