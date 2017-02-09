Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future: Real Madrid remains most likely move

Thomas Tuchel says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at Dortmund is not a topic of concern at the moment.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most coveted strikers in Europe.

The Gabon international is a regular face in the sports pages as he has been a reported target some of Europe's biggest clubs over the past few transfer windows. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old was linked a move to Liverpool, and a reunion with former Dortmund boss Jorgen Klopp.

Here, ESPN FC correspondents covering the clubs most frequently linked with Aubameyang make the case for him joining their side.

LIVERPOOL

With Daniel Sturridge's future at Anfield looking increasingly uncertain, Liverpool look likely to be in the market for a striker this summer.

Sturridge and Divock Origi have struggled to adapt to the 4-3-3 system used by Jurgen Klopp this season, but the Liverpool manager has always insisted his teams can use different formations. Aubameyang could spearhead Liverpool's attack, with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane behind to supply in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Klopp is known to not be keen on star players, as he always puts his team-first ethos before anything. Just ask Mamadou Sakho. The defender was frozen out of the club for numerous disciplinary issues, despite being a better centre-back option than Lucas Leiva and Ragnar Klavan.

Aubameyang has talked up a move away from Dortmund for a considerable time now, refusing to commit his future to the Westfalenstadion. It would be unlike Klopp to bring a player like that to Anfield. -- Glenn Price

MAN CITY

If Manchester City and Sergio Aguero decide to go in different directions at the end of the season, the Premier League club will look for a top-class replacement and Aubameyang would seem to fit the bill perfectly.

Pep Guardiola knows all about the quality of the Dortmund striker from his three seasons in Germany with Bayern Munich.

The Gabon international is a clinical finisher and leads the scoring charts in the Bundesliga but also has incredible speed, which should see him fit in with the quick attackers already at the club in Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus.

Aubameyang has hinted he is ready to leave Dortmund at the end of the season and he has the desire to get even better. Former Dortmund teammate Ilkay Gundogan could help convince him that his future lies at the Etihad. -- Jonathan Smith

REAL MADRID

Talented, focused and hungry for titles, Aubameyang seems to have Real Madrid written in his destiny.

A fluent Spanish speaker, Aubameyang promised his Spanish grandfather that he would one day move to the Bernabeu and reinforced that belief when he tweeted after scoring and setting up an assist in his team's 2-2 away draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League in December: "Thinking about only one thing: Hope you saw that goal. #grandpa."

Real already have Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo as the main options in attack while the club's youth products Lucas Vazquez, Mariano and Alvaro Morata are also pushing for playing time.

Yet it's easy to see the European giants being interested in Aubameyang, a player hailed for his finishing touch and one that has improved year after year since moving to Borussia Dortmund from St Etienne in 2013.

Aubameyang would bring pace to Zinedine Zidane's side -- he is able to run 30 metres in 3.7 seconds. That would be an extra weapon in Real's counterattacks. He scored 39 goals in 49 games for Dortmund last season and tops the Bundesliga scoring charts in 2016-17 with 17 goals. At 27, Aubameyang is in his prime. -- Cindy Garcia

ARSENAL

Aubameyang would be a perfect fit at Arsenal, who are crying out for a striker who can blend the different qualities of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud.

The Dortmund striker is a ruthless finisher in the box but also poses a threat to defenders from further out, and would offer an instant upgrade to the Gunners' attack. And if he has Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both playing behind him, he should be getting plenty of chances to finish off at the Emirates.

Arsenal are already stocked with forwards but Aubemeyang is too good to pass up if he's really available (although he'd probably cost a lot more than £40 million). And he's also the kind of statement signing that would send a clear message to both fans and rivals that Arsenal are serious about launching a title challenge. -- Mattias Karen

BARCELONA

While it's likely he would fit in at Barcelona, two reasons make it tricky to imagine Aubameyang ever turning out in a Blaugrana shirt.

While his Spanish heritage and his undoubted claim to being one of the world's best goal scorers would usually make him an obvious transfer target for Barca, his willingness to talk up a move to Real Madrid suggests his priorities lies elsewhere.

And Barca's priorities may be elsewhere, too, because while Aubameyang is two-and-a-half years Luis Suarez's junior, the 30-year-old Uruguay striker has only just renewed his contract at the Camp Nou and the club seem intent on keeping their current frontline together for as long as possible.

By the time they've squeezed every last drop out of Suarez, they may find themselves seriously scouring the market for a younger model than Aubameyang. -- Sam Marsden

