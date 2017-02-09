Transfer Rater: Shaw to Spurs, Lukaku to Chelsea, Lacazette to Arsenal

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

The January window might be closed, but here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Martin Caceres to Southampton

Various outlets report that Southampton have won the battle to sign free agent Caceres. The Uruguayan has been available since his contract expired at Juventus and hasn't played football for over a year but that hasn't stopped Crystal Palace and AC Milan showing an interest. Saints are in need of defensive reinforcements after losing Jose Fonte to West Ham and Virgil van Dijk to injury. Could he be the perfect short term stop-gap?

Luke Shaw to Spurs

Yahoo Sports claim Spurs may offer Shaw an escape route from his Old Trafford nightmare in the summer. The 21-year-old has failed to make the left-back berth his own at Manchester United since his £27 million move in 2014. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino knows Shaw well from their time together at Southampton and is seen as the ideal man to get the former Saints star's career back on track.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

According to The Evening Standard, Everton striker Lukaku wants a return to Chelsea in the summer and claims he has unfinished business at the club. The reports surfaced the same day Yahoo Sport said Antonio Conte wanted to sign the Belgian and was prepared to sanction an £80m deal. Why wouldn't the Italian want to splash the cash? The Stamford Bridge outfit have money to burn after selling Oscar in January for £60m.

Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal

Lyon forward Lacazette has put some of the biggest clubs on notice by revealing he's open to a move this summer. The 25-year-old said: "I think this summer will be the time where I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person." Arsenal are keen on Lacazette, who has scored 20 or more goals in four consecutive seasons.

Cesc Fabregas to Real Madrid

Fabregas is now being linked with a move to Real Madrid despite come through the famous La Masia academy at Barcelona. Spanish outlet Diario Gol claim Real Madrid are ready to move for him this summer.