Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Jurgen Klopp sets his sights on former Dortmund charge Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at Dortmund is not a topic of concern at the moment.

Transfer deadline day has come and gone, but Transfer Talk is already monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out all the latest deals here.

Klopp set to move for Aubameyang

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and The Sun believe the Reds will bid £40 million.

It would be the second time that Jurgen Klopp has signed the Gabon international after bringing him to the Westfalenstadion from Saint-Etienne.

Daniel Sturridge could be sacrificed to fund the move with West Ham interested in the out-of-favour England striker.

Aubameyang has struck 101 goals in just four seasons with Dortmund and Klopp is desperate to add that firepower. Roberto Firmino has mustered just 20 goals since joining from Hoffenheim in 2015, despite having been a positive contributor overall.

Chelsea step up summer transfer plans

Chelsea will make Romelu Lukaku and Joao Cancelo central to their plans to strengthen what they hope to be a title-winning side, claims Yahoo.

Lukaku has enjoyed a sensational time with Everton and is currently the Premier League's top scorer with his quadruple on Saturday lifting him into the lead on 16 goals in the race for the golden boot.

The Blues would also be keen on Portuguese right-back Cancelo, who would suit a wing-back role, and know a €30m offer could tempt Valencia.

Roma deny Kessie deal is done

Franck Kessie Atalanta
Atalanta's Franck Kessie continues to be a frequent name to crop in the transfer gossip pages.

Whispers from Italy had suggested a deal to send Franck Kessie to Roma had been agreed upon, but sporting director Ricky Massara has told Sport Mediaset that no such deal exists.

Talk of a €27m fee for the Ivorian has been discussed, but Massara insists Atalanta will look to keep the super talent.

"He is a player of Atalanta and has the attention of many big clubs," insisted Massara. "He's not ours and Atalanta will try to keep hold of him."

Chelsea and Arsenal join hunt for Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco has emerged as a target for Chelsea and Arsenal with The Sun reporting that the Premier League giants will require £40m to take the Belgium winger out of Atletico Madrid.

Bayern Munich and PSG are also interested in the 23-year-old, who is thriving under Diego Simeone and has struck a career-best 10 goals this season.

A second booking in the Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona saw the former Monaco star earn his marching orders midweek, and Los Colchoneros look like they will have a fight to maintain the player beyond next summer.

Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero and Hugo Lloris headline this edition of Rumour Rater.

Tap-ins

- Watford are eager to pay the £13.5m clause to make M'Baye Niang's loan to Vicarage Road from AC Milan permanent, says the Star.

The French striker already got off the mark in the 2-1 victory over Burnley and the Hornets know they will be obliged to pay that fee if he scores 10 goals -- but Walter Mazzarri wants the club to pay regardless of his end-of-season total.

- Rivaldinho, the son of Brazil great Rivaldo, has joined Dinamo Bucuresti after penning a three-and-a-half year deal.

Italian side Latina were close to a loan deal with an option to buy, claims Corriere dello Sport, but manager Adrian Mutu has apparently won the race for the 21-year-old talent.

- Barcelona failed in a bid to land talented Bayern Munich teenager Timothy Tillman, according to the player's agent.

Tillman, 18, joined Bayern from Greuther Furth for €500,000 in 2015 and impressed in this year's UEFA Youth League despite seeing his side eliminated at the group stage.

