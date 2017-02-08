Transfer Rater: Karim Benzema to Arsenal, Samir Handanovic to Liverpool

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

The January window might be closed, but here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Karim Benzema to Arsenal

Will he stay or will he go? That's not just the doubts surrounding the future of Arsene Wenger, but Alexis Sanchez too. If the Arsenal ace does move on in the summer, The Sun suggest the Gunners could make a £50 million move for French forward Benzema. With only five league goals in 12 starts, this could be the perfect time for Wenger to finally convince the 29-year-old to join him at the Emirates.

Samir Handanovic to Liverpool

After spending £5m on Loris Karius in the summer and having to resort back to Simon Mignolet, it's no surprise that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a goalkeeper. Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport suggest that Handanovic is his top target. The Inter Milan keeper has impressed in Serie A, so it will take a blockbuster move to entice the Italian side to sell the 32-year-old in the summer.

Faouzi Ghoulam to Chelsea

Linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during the January window, it seems that Antonio Conte has not given up on the prospect of signing Napoli's Ghoulam. Calciomercato report that the Italian boss is ready to pay €29m to sign the 26-year-old left-sided defender. The Algeria international can play on the right too, but it seems a lot of money to spend when Marcos Alonso is playing so well in Conte's 3-4-3 formation.

Hugo Lloris to Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois was supposed to be Real Madrid's No.1 target but according to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Lloris has been added to the Spanish side's shortlist. Spurs are confident the contract until 2020 will keep the 30-year-old in north London, but there will always be an attraction for French players to join Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital.

Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus has boosted City's attacking problems this term and next on the agenda is the defence. The Daily Star suggest Pep Guardiola is willing to pay Laporte's £60m buy-out clause as he sees the 22-year-old as the answer to his defensive issues.