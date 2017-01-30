Real look to Lloris as contingency plan for Courtois move; Lacazette latest

Craig Burley says it's a tall task for Tottenham to catch Chelsea despite keeping pace with a win over Middlesbrough.

Spurs star Lloris on Real's radar

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris may only recently have put pen to paper on a new deal at White Hart Lane -- but that won't stop Real Madrid from looking to sign him, according to the Telegraph.

It reports that Madrid are on the hunt for a world-class goalkeeper and will make an approach for France captain Lloris in the summer because they believe he could be easier to bring in than Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Although Tottenham are confident the 30-year-old does not intend to leave, "that will not stop Real enquiring about him if Premier League leaders Chelsea stand firm over their desire to keep Courtois and convince him to sign a new deal," the Telegraph says.

It adds that Lloris, who earns around £100,000-a-week at Tottenham, could double that money in Madrid.

The Spanish giants -- whose transfer ban expires at the end of the season -- may also still consider another move for Manchester United's David De Gea, who came very close to joining them in 2015.

PSG poised to join Aguero chase

There's no doubt about who has taken centre stage since the close of the January window: Sergio Aguero.

At the weekend, it was reported that Chelsea could make a £75 million bid for the Manchester City forward, with interest also coming from Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Now, according to the Mirror, his summer destination might be French champions Paris Saint-Germain -- but if it is, he wouldn't be their first choice.

Sergio Aguero looks to be a hot prospect in the summer transfer window, with PSG reportedly joining the race.

It reports that PSG "are monitoring Aguero's situation after the forward was benched for the second game running by Pep Guardiola against Swansea."

Although Parc des Princes officials are "said to be exploring the feasibility of signing Aguero," the Mirror says they would prefer to bring in Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

It adds that PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert "is understood to favour a move for Sanchez, who has 18 months left on his deal and is seen as a more attainable target than Aguero."

And Kluivert could well be right -- a source has told ESPN FC that City do not intend to sell Aguero at the end of the season.

Lacazette would cost Gunners £60m

News that Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette has said he intends to leave in the summer could be good for Arsenal and West Ham, both linked with him in the past.

But here's the bad news -- either would have to trigger a £60 million buyout clause in the France international's contract in order to bring him to the Premier League, says the Mirror.

Citing reports in France, it quotes Lacazette as having said he sees Barcelona as his "dream" destination.

Arsenal, the Hammers, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all spoke to Lyon about a potential move for Lacazette last year, only for the player to sign a new contract that runs until 2019.

Tap-ins

- According to the Sun, Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn't ready to commit to another season at Manchester United just yet. Why so? Well, says the outlet, the Sweden international is apparently fully focused on one task and one task only: getting Jose Mourinho's side into the top four and the Champions League.

- After seeing a £2.5m January bid rejected, the Mirror reports that Liverpool will return in the summer for Nottingham Forest youngster Ben Brereton. The 19-year-old is also the subject of interest from Manchester United, according to the report.

- Cheick Tiote is close to becoming the latest player to move to the Chinese Super League, with the Newcastle midfielder poised to wrap up a switch to Shandong Luneng, Sky Sports reports.

It says Tiote, 30 -- who agreed terms with the club on transfer deadline day after making only three Magpies appearances this season -- is undergoing a medical with Shandong.

- Aston Villa have joined Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal in keeping tabs on young Blackpool attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to the Birmingham Mail.

It says Villa boss Steve Bruce has sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old, who has played both on the wing and up front this season and is out of contract with the League Two Seasiders at the end of the campaign.