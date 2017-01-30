Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Transfer Rater: Hakan Calhanoglu to Chelsea, Marco Asensio to Man United

The Emerging Whispers for Monday, Feb. 6.
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

The January window might be closed, but here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Hakan Calhanoglu to Chelsea

During an interview with Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu sent out a come-and-get-me plea to the Premier League's runaway leaders: "God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season." The 22-year-old is currently serving a four-month worldwide ban for breaching his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2011 but this is unlikely to put Chelsea off. The club reportedly had scouts watching him this season and he's wanted to fill the void left by Oscar's departure.

Michael Keane to Man City

The Manchester Evening News believes Burnley centre-back Michael Keane is a target for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The former Manchester United defender has impressed with Burnley this season and has a long list of reported admirers, which also includes United, Liverpool and Chelsea. Despite investing heavily in defensive reinforcements over recent seasons, City continue to look suspect at the back and have been linked with many of Europe's top players.

Ricardo Rodriguez to Inter Milan

According to CalcioMercato, Inter Milan are keen on taking Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez to Serie A in the summer. The left-back, who has also been tracked by Arsenal, was linked with a loan to the San Siro in January but could now be set for a permanent switch. According to reports, Inter have met the £19 million release clause in the 24-year-old Swiss international's contract.

Jay Rodriguez to Tottenham

The Express is reporting that Tottenham want Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez at the end of the season. Mauricio Pochettino thought he had signed the perfect backup to Harry Kane when signing Vincent Janssen for £17m from AZ, but he has struggled to find his form. The Spurs boss knows Rodriguez well after managing him at Southampton, which could make him an ideal solution now he has recovered from long-term injury problems.

Marco Asensio to Manchester United

The Daily Star reports that Jose Mourinho wants to bring Real Madrid's versatile attacking midfielder Marco Asensio to Old Trafford in the summer. The La Liga leaders have slapped a £40m price-tag on the player but it's unlikely to put United off.

