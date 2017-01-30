Arsenal reignite Benzema interest, Calhanoglu in Chelsea's sights

Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata are battling for a starting job, but which has a brighter future at Real Madrid?

Arsenal back in for Benzema

Karim Benzema to Arsenal is a transfer rumour that seems to have been around since roughly the dawn of time and just won't go away.

And guess what? It hasn't gone away, according to the Sun, which reports that Real Madrid "are ready to sell Benzema for £50 million, leaving long-standing potential suitors Arsenal on red alert."

It adds that the Gunners are ready to pounce because "it looks like this summer could finally be the one when the 29-year-old ends his time at the Bernabeu."

Benzema, it says, has been struggling for form of late, with some sections of the Madrid crowd turning against him. That has led to reports that the French striker "could be considering a new challenge away from the Spain."

The Premier League -- and Arsenal -- "may well just be the stage the ex-Lyon star is looking for," the paper concludes.

Blue horizon for Calhanoglu

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu could be one of the first new arrivals at Chelsea in the next window, according to the Mail.

Citing reports in Turkey, the player's homeland, it says he is closing in on a summer transfer with Chelsea "known to have sent scouts to watch him play earlier this season," adding that he "will no doubt be keen to join the Blues."

But Calhanoglu, 22, is also reported to be interesting a number of other major European clubs.

Last week it was confirmed that the Turkey international will serve a four-month ban, imposed by FIFA, for breach of contract.

He must pay €100,000 in compensation to Turkish club Trabzonspor, for whom he agreed to sign as a teenager but did not join, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled.

Will Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu be strutting his stuff at Stamford Bridge next season?

Spurs, Everton poised for Kokca tussle

The winter window may have closed, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of transfer battles waiting in the wings for the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are set to be involved in one of them, says the Sun, which reports that the duo are "ready to battle over the signature of 18-year-old Feyenoord striker Ozancan Kokca."

The player's agent has said the Premier League pair, along with clubs from Germany and Holland, are keen -- but Spurs want to get the key elements of a deal in place sooner rather than later.

Kokcu is out of contract at Feyenoord -- for whom he has yet to make a senior appearance -- at the end of this season, and if he does not sign a new deal then interested clubs would only have to pay compensation.

The striker joined from Groningen last summer and has since produced some fine performances for the under-19 side.

Tap-ins

- Premier League clubs are on alert, according to the Mirror -- and the reason for that is Douglas Costa's desire to play in the English top flight.

Brazil international Costa has told German paper Bild he had received "strong offers" from the Premier League and the Chinese Super League, but stressed that it would take a very good bid to make him consider leaving Bayern Munich.

The winger, who moved to Bayern from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015, has said he would like to secure more regular playing time.

- Given the start that M'Baye Niang has made to life on loan at Watford from AC Milan, it's little surprise that the Hornets have their eyes on a permanent summer deal.

The Mail reports that they are ready to spend £13.5m in the summer after his impressive showing in the win at Arsenal and his goal in the victory over Burnley and adds that "both Watford and Niang see his long-term future in England."