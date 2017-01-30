Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
Morelia
América
0
2
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Next
 By Jack Rathborn
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea linked with £75 million move for Sergio Aguero as Real, Inter circle

Shaka Hislop evaluates the latest news from the rumour mill, including talks of Real Madrid possibly landing Sergio Aguero.

Transfer deadline day has come and gone, but Transfer Talk is already monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out all the latest deals here.

Chelsea identify Aguero as Costa replacement

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and the Mirror claims the Blues will make a £75 million bid hoping to beat out interest from Real Madrid.

Diego Costa's time at Stamford Bridge appears to be drawing to a close after interest from China surfaced last month. Antonio Conte sees the Argentina star as the ideal man to seamlessly replace his 15-goal forward though.

That's despite tensions between Aguero and Brazilian David Luiz following their clash at the Etihad earlier this season.

But that's not all.

Man City will face yet more interest in Aguero this summer with Inter Milan also preparing their own offer, claims the Express.

The 28-year-old figures in the mega-rich Nerazzurri owners Suning's plans to revamp the former Champions League winners under Stefano Pioli.

Aguero will be offered a weekly wage packet of £300,000 to switch the Etihad for the San Siro with Pep Guardiola open to the move after the emergence of Gabriel Jesus and the availability of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Atletico move for Gunners star

Arsenal could suffer a double blow this summer by both missing out on Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United and seeing Atletico Madrid move for Alexis Sanchez as his replacement, reports the Mirror.

With the Red Devils set to trigger Griezmann's release clause, thought to be £89 million, Diego Simeone will happily pay the asking price for the Chilean super star.

Despite just one year remaining on his current deal, Atleti would be prepared to part with an enormous fee of £60m for the 28-year-old three years on from his £32m switch away from Barcelona.

United hesitance over Lindelof to prove costly

Manchester United target Victor Lindelof's price has shot up after his club Benfica paid to remove a minimum release clause from his contract, details the Express.

Jose Mourinho was nearing a deal for the Swedish centre-back in January and could have secured the player for £34.5 million before negotiations dragged.

But now the Portuguese side have a stronger bargaining position without the clause and will raise the price to £50m having seen interest from Juventus.


Tap-ins

- Chelsea face a battle to keep hold of manager Antonio Conte with Inter prepared to offer the Italian a €400 million transfer budget, according to Tuttosport.

The former Juventus chief would also pocket a cool €60m over a four-year stretch as Suning attempt to flex their financial muscle.

- Chelsea will make a surprise move for Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow with the Mirror suggesting an £8m offer is being readied.

With Asmir Begovic set to leave in search of first team football, the Blues see the 26-year-old as an ideal understudy to Thibaut Courtois.

- Michael Carrick is set to leave Manchester United this summer after 11 years, reports the Mirror.

With the veteran midfielder set to turn 36 in July, Jose Mourinho will let the former England maestro leave on a free as he bids to add youth to his squad.

