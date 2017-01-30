Previous
United States
Jamaica
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Michael Wade
Barcelona enquire about Arsenal's Ozil; Chelsea and Conte after Real's Morata

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil's future isn't dependent on whether he extends his stay as Arsenal manager.

Transfer deadline day has come and gone, but Transfer Talk is already monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out all the latest deals here.

Barca make Ozil enquiry

Barcelona have made enquiries regarding Mesut Ozil's contract situation at Arsenal, and are ready to make a move if they think they can prise the playmaker away from the Gunners.

Ozil's contract situation is well publicised, as is the reported stand-off over wages, but Arsene Wenger could be forced into action or risk the Germany international's head being turned by the chance to link up with Lionel Messi, Neymar et al.

What's worse, the Daily Mirror claims that Barca are not the only European heavyweight on the scene, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested and Real Madrid in possession of a buy-back clause should Arsenal sell.

Morata a wanted man at Stamford Bridge

Alvaro Morata is Antonio Conte's first-choice target to replace Diego Costa at Chelsea in the summer, and the Real Madrid striker likes the idea of reuniting with the manager who signed him for Juventus.

Alvaro Morata has reportedly been telling friends he's headed to Chelsea in the summer.

It's fair to say things haven't worked out for Morata since a move to Chelsea was scuppered last summer and Real Madrid activated a buy-back clause to bring him to the Bernabeu after two seasons in Turin.

The 24-year-old Spain international has featured only sporadically and the Daily Telegraph reckons he has told friends a move to Chelsea is on the cards, while it is claimed Madrid will listen to offers of £50 million.

Real Madrid ins and outs

And Real may welcome the cash injection the sale of Morata would provide, as Marca reports Zinedine Zidane is planning to freshen up his squad with some new arrivals and high-profile departures.

Paulo Dybala, Ricardo Rodriguez and even Antoine Griezmann could be targeted by Los Blancos as they look to add to their options.

And there are question marks hanging over the heads of a number of Madrid's current players. Pepe, Fabio Coentrao, Isco and James Rodriguez all face uncertain futures with the European champions, it is said, while Marcos Llorente and Jesus Vallejo could return from loan spells to bolster the squad.

Shaka Hislop evaluates the latest news from the rumour mill, including talks of Real Madrid possibly landing Sergio Aguero.

Tap-ins

- According to Calcio Mercato, Fiorentina will offer Federico Bernardeschi a new contract in an effort to ward off interest from Chelsea. The 22-year-old winger has caught the eye after scoring nine goals and setting up another four in Serie A this season.

- Talks between Stoke City and Porto over the long-term future of Bruno Martins-Indi are "ongoing," Mark Hughes has said, but the Stoke Sentinel reports the Potters boss is confident of signing the Netherlands international on a permanent basis after having him on loan this season.

- Sky Sports writes that West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis confirmed "there was an offer for Salomon Rondon from China," but it was turned down as he can't afford to lose any players from his small squad. The 27-year-old striker has scored seven goals in 23 Premier League appearances for the Baggies this season.

