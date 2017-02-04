Transfer Rater: Julian Brandt to Liverpool, Alvaro Morata to Chelsea

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

That January window might be closed, but here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Julian Brandt to Liverpool

Liverpool have made Bayer Leverkusen winger Brandt their No.1 target for the summer, according to the Liverpool Echo. The Reds considered making a move for the 20-year-old winger in January but were told he was not for sale during the winter transfer window. But Jurgen Klopp believes a £20 million bid this summer could tempt Leverkusen into selling.

Alvaro Morata to Chelsea

The Telegraph says Real Madrid striker Morata is Antonio Conte's preferred choice should striker Diego Costa leave in the summer. The Spain international confirmed Chelsea made a £60m bid for him last summer, but he decided he wanted to return to Real Madrid from Juventus. But the Blues want to go back in for Morata, who is not first choice at the Bernabeu.

Michael Keane to Manchester City

Manchester City will be at the centre of a transfer tussle for Burnley defender Keane, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old defender has attracted interest from City, Everton and Leicester. With City boss Pep Guardiola realising he needs a top class defender, he is thought to have set his sights on Keane. The former Manchester United man would cost at least £20m.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Real Madrid

Aubameyang looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 27-year-old Gabon striker told a French radio station that if he wants to go to the next level, he needs to move on. He also added that playing for Real Madrid is still a dream. It is not the first time Aubameyang has talked about moving to the Bernabeu -- he previously said he'd like to play there because of his Spanish grandparents.

Vincent Janssen to Galatasaray

Janssen's agent Louis Laros told ESPN Tottenham rejected a late move from Galatasaray to bring in the striker on loan deal during the transfer window. The 22-year-old has had a difficult start to his career at White Hart Lane, only scoring once in the Premier League so far this season. He hasn't started for Spurs since November, and with the Turkish club keen on a loan with an option to buy, it's likely they will try again in the summer.