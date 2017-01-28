Real weigh move for Sergio Aguero; Joe Hart could end up with West Ham

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus at Man City might spell the end of Sergio Aguero's time at the Etihad.

Transfer deadline day has come and gone, but Transfer Talk is already monitoring the whispers ahead of all the summer moves. Check out all the latest deals here.

Aguero in line for Madrid move?

Real Madrid will make a summer move for Sergio Aguero, who is facing an increasingly uncertain future at Manchester City.

Aguero, City's all-time top goal scorer in the Premier League, was left out of the team for Wednesday's 4-0 victory against West Ham United, with manager Pep Guardiola favouring Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in attack, a trio he later described as "the future for this club."

The Daily Mirror reckons European champions Madrid are monitoring the situation and will put in a bid at the end of the season, with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid also keeping an eye on Aguero's playing time.

Man United renew Lindelof chase

Victor Lindelof has joined Antoine Griezmann at the top of Manchester United's summer shopping list as manager Jose Mourinho plots a route back to the top for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Man United's winter move for Victor Lindelof did not pan out, but they are said to be committed to bringing him to Old Trafford.

A goalless draw against Hull City on Wednesday night left United four points outside the top four and 14 behind leaders Chelsea -- a set of circumstances that has made it clear to Mourinho he needs to improve his squad before next season.

United failed to land Lindelof in January, and the Daily Mail reports the Benfica defender could set them back £43 million, while the combined cost of Lindelof and Griezmann could be a staggering £130m.

Hart could land at West Ham

If Joe Hart fancies a return to the Premier League in the summer, the goalkeeper will be offered a move to London with West Ham United.

Out of favour at Manchester City, Hart has spent the season on loan with Serie A side Torino, but the deal is unlikely to be made permanent.

The Sun claims West Ham wanted to make a £15m move for the England No. 1 during the January transfer window, but were unable to put a package together before the deadline. However, they could make Hart their highest-paid player in a few months, with Chelsea's Asmir Begovic another option for manager Slaven Bilic, who is keen to sign a new shot-stopper.

Bayern readying summer move for Alli

High-flying Dele Alli has already been linked with a move to Real Madrid in an earlier edition of Transfer Talk, and now it seems that Bayern Munich are keen to join the chase for the Tottenham attacker.

The Times reports that the Bundesliga leaders have been monitoring Alli since his days at MK Dons.

Alli, 20, who has nine goals in his last nine games, still has five years left on his Tottenham contract, and if for some reason Spurs were to let the England international go, it wouldn't be on the cheap. The Times estimates that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has Alli's valuation at £85m.

Gab Marcotti gives his take on who won and who lost in the January transfer window.

Tap-ins

-- Michael Carrick will be offered a new contract at Manchester United, the Sun reports, but the veteran midfielder will have to cut his reported wage from £130,000-a-week to £70,000-a-week if he wants to stay at Old Trafford for a 12th season. The 35-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, and United have yet to lose a game in which he has been on the pitch.

-- Real Madrid have offered Isco a new deal, but the midfielder is apparently not ready to sign because he wants to move on in order to find regular playing time. AS reports this summer will be the last chance Madrid can command a reasonable fee for the 24-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2018.

-- Liverpool saw two moves for Real Madrid striker Mariano turned down last month, the Liverpool Echo claims. The 23-year-old has scored four goals in the Copa del Rey and one in La Liga for Los Blancos this term in a backup role. But he preferred to stay at the Bernabeu rather than try his luck elsewhere.

-- Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez wants showdown talks with the club at the end of the season after he failed to make any new signings in the January transfer window, most notably Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend. According to the Daily Mirror, the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager will see the season out but has doubts about his long-term commitment to St. James' Park.

-- Winger Gelson Martins, who has been linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid, has extended his contract at Sporting Lisbon by a year until 2022. The 21-year-old's release clause is €60 million.