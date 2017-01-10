Manchester City 'will pay £100 million' to land Lionel Messi from Barcelona

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe weighs in on Barcelona's claim that they'll make Messi the best-paid player as wages in China skyrocket.

TOP STORY: City 'will pay £100 million to land Messi'

While there's uncertainty over Lionel Messi's contract situation at Barcelona, there will be suggestions that -- however unlikely it may seem -- the Camp Nou talisman could move elsewhere.

Suggestions that he could link up with his old boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City have surfaced more than a few times, and now the Sun reports that City have told Barca they "will pay £100 million" to sign him.

The publication reports between executives of both clubs "were held at the end of last month to determine whether a world record transfer is possible."

Although City did not use those discussions to table any formal bid, Barcelona's "willingness to listen" is reported to have encouraged them, with the Sun writing that a source had called the meeting positive.

City also believe "the relationship Guardiola forged with Messi at Barcelona can seal a move," a move the Sun reports would bring the player a weekly wage of some £800,000.

Could Lionel Messi be reunited with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in a big-money deal?

At the weekend, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said he would deal with Messi's contract situation personally after a week that saw more concerns raised about his future.

Meanwhile, the Mail has linked City with a summer move for a goalkeeper as pressure grows on Claudio Bravo, saying Benfica's Ederson and Sunderland's Jordan Pickford are on the radar.

Costa linked with Barca, Atletico

More about the future of Diego Costa now. Well, what else these days?

Since Costa was dropped from the Chelsea squad for the win at Leicester, reports have suggested he is ready to stay until the end of the season but will leave in the summer.

One potential destination is China. Another, according to the Independent, is Spain, where Barcelona and the striker's old club Atletico Madrid are waiting in the wings.

The Independent reports that both are interested, with Barcelona "monitoring the situation and having let that be known to the 28-year-old's camp."

But with Atletico thought to be increasingly likely to sell Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United in the summer, a Calderon return for Costa -- who was tipped to go back last summer -- is on the cards for around £40 million.

Diego Costa could return to Atletico Madrid this summer, or potentially move to Barcelona, according to reports.

Lyon fail in new approach for Depay

It seems a matter of when, not if, Memphis Depay leaves Manchester United -- but he's not leaving yet, according to the Mail.

That's because although Lyon have submitted an improved offer for the Dutchman, their bid is still not good enough for United.

The Mail writes that the Ligue 1 club "proposed £13m plus add-ons after an opening £11m offer was dismissed last week." United "are holding out for at least £17.5m for the Netherlands international," whose signing has been described as "a priority" by Lyon coach Bruno Genesio.

Meanwhile, United are monitoring Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to the Mirror. It reports that the 19-year-old left-back has been watched by United scouts and has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

Tap-ins

- It's clear what Watford's problem is at the moment: they don't score enough goals, and the Mirror writes they want to remedy that with a loan move for Fiorentina's Mauro Zarate. Zarate had unsuccessful Premier League spells with Birmingham, West Ham and QPR, but the Mirror writes that Walter Mazzarri feels he can get the best from the forward and is close to agreeing a deal to bring him to Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

- Championship Birmingham are looking to pep up their attack after a run of disappointing results following the appointment of Gianfranco Zola and will turn to Swansea winger Wayne Routledge to do that, the Sun reports. The publication reports that Birmingham will submit a bid of around £3m for the winger, adding that he "is open to leaving the Premier League strugglers despite making 20 appearances this season."

- Brazil striker Luiz Adriano has completed his move from AC Milan to Spartak Moscow. The Russian club reportedly paid a minimal fee for the 29-year-old, after Milan paid Shakhtar Donetsk a reported €8m for him in the summer of 2015.

- Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire have acquired New York Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty for $400,000 in allocation money, reports FourFourTwo. The Fire had long been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, but the Chicago club's move for McCarty, in addition to the loan signing of former LA Galaxy midfielder Juninho, would seem to put an end to their pursuit of the German.