Transfer Rater: Ben Davies to Man City, Marcus Rashford to Sevilla

Ben Davies to Manchester City

According to the Sun, Manchester City are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies. The Welsh international is struggling to get into the first-team with Danny Rose in the form of his life and there have been suggestions he would be prepared to move elsewhere. Pep Guardiola is said to be in the market for a left-back who is comfortable playing centrally and Davies ticks the boxes. After their 4-0 humbling at the hands of Everton, it's clear defensive reinforcements are required and the 23-year-old could be available for around £20 million.

Marcus Rashford to Sevilla

The Sun also report that Sevilla are desperate to bring Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to La Liga on loan. The Spanish outfit had previously been linked with a loan move for his teammate Anthony Martial but have since turned their full attention to the 19-year-old. Manager Jorge Sampaoli reportedly hopes to take advantage of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's fine form for United by offering Rashford the chance to play in a central role.

Andre Gray to West Ham

The Mirror claim West Ham United's much publicised hunt for a striker is now centred around Burnley forward Andre Gray. Having seen offers turned down for Sunderland's Jermain Defoe and Celtic's Moussa Dembele, while a £12m bid for Brentford's Scott Hogan has stalled, they have turned to Gray in an attempt to land that elusive goalscorer. The report goes on to say Slaven Bilic is prepared to pay up to £15m for Gray but it's unlikely Burnley will cash in on a player who could well save them from relegation.

Moussa Marega to Sunderland

Sunderland are reportedly keen on bringing Vitoria de Guimaraes' on loan striker Moussa Marega to the Stadium of Light this month. The Porto forward would add some firepower to an attack which is overly reliant on Defoe. The versatile 25-year-old attacker has 10 goals and one assist so far in the Portuguese league for the team sat in fifth position. He's away with Mali at the African Nations Cup but would be a welcome boost if they can get the deal done before the end of the window.

Patrice Evra to Crystal Palace

Patrice Evra could be returning to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace eager to add him to their ranks. The Frenchman has been relegated to the bench at Juventus, with Alex Sandro in fine form, but the Frenchman feels he still has something to offer as a starter and is looking to extend his career elsewhere. Manchester United had previously been linked but it appears Sam Allardyce is now the frontrunner to land him as the club look to bring in a short-term solution to cover for injured left-back Pape Souare.