LIVE: Monaco reject €50m from China for Falcao, Costa set for summer exit

TOP STORY: Tianjin Quanjian eye Falcao, Costa set to leave in summer

L'Equipe brings news that Monaco have rejected a €50 million bid from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian for Radamel Falcao, but the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker could still leave the Ligue 1 leaders this month.

Falcao flopped in the Premier League but Monaco are flying in the French league, so will the Colombian be persuaded to cash in for a move to Asia? One man who is certainly attracting Chinese interest is Chelsea's Diego Costa.

There have been plenty of headlines surrounding the Spain striker in recent days after he was dropped from the squad that won 3-0 at Leicester but sources close to the player have said he does not intend to follow Oscar and John Obi Mikel to China.

Now, according to the Sun, Costa "is ready to call a truce with Chelsea and stay until the end of the season" but is reported to have told friends he will not sign a new deal. The Spain international is under contract until 2019, but "recent events have convinced him that his future lies elsewhere," the paper claims. And it says that although Conte will hold talks with Costa in the coming days, the discussions "will only delay his inevitable departure in the summer."

16.56 GMT: Manchester United are tracking Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse as they continue plans to revamp their youth setup, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC. Story here.

16.41 GMT: Deportivo La Coruna have said that Gael Kakuta is expected to pass his medical with the club on Tuesday ahead of a move from Hebei China Fortune...

Deportivo La Coruna have said that Gael Kakuta is expected to pass his medical with the club on Tuesday ahead of a move from Hebei China Fortune...

16.26 GMT: DONE DEAL Ipswich Town have signed former West Ham player Jordan Spence on a six-month contract...

BREAKING NEWS Ipswich Town have announced the signing of Jordan Spence on a deal until the end of the season, subject to paperwork

16.10 GMT: West Brom, Leicester and Aston Villa are all keen on signing Burnley youngster Josh Ginnelly, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

15.49 GMT: Sticking with Arsenal, former Gunners winger Serge Gnabry has opened the door to a possible return to the club, though he says he does not think he will leave Werder Bremen at the end of the season. "As of today, I do not intend to change in the summer," he said. "But what happens in the future depends on my performances. What if Chelsea or Arsenal come knocking?" Story here.

15.29 GMT: Alexis Sanchez has still yet to commit to a new contract with Arsenal -- but perhaps his latest comments suggest he is close to extending with the Gunners after all... "I feel really happy and comfortable at the club," he told Arsenal's YouTube channel. "I want to give the fans a new title."

15.13 GMT: Simone Zaza has been unveiled as a Valencia player after joining the Spanish club on loan on Sunday...

14.55 GMT: Christian Benteke's agent has played down suggestions that the Crystal Palace striker will join Paris Saint-Germain... "There are a lot of rumours at this time, and I haven't been contacted either directly or indirectly by PSG," Eris Kismet said. Story here.

14.43 GMT: Speaking while on international duty with Gabon at the African Nations Cup, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he doesn't want to leave Borussia Dortmund in the immediate future.

"It's not the time to discuss it even more so because I feel great at Dortmund," he said. "As things stand today, I will stay at Dortmund."

14.30 GMT: Reading could finally be set to confirm their deal to sign Tiago Ilori from Liverpool.

Tiago Ilori's move from Liverpool to Reading set to be announced in the next day. Should be involved at Derby on Saturday

14.17 GMT: West Brom are after Jake Livermore, Press Association Sport claims, and have offered Hull City £10 million for the midfielder...

West Brom have made a £10 million bid for Hull midfielder Jake Livermore, Press Association Sport understands

14.11 GMT: A DONE DEAL at Aston Villa, where Aly Cissokho has left to join Olympiakos on loan until the end of the season, with the Greek club having the option to make the move permanent...

14.02 GMT: Could Robbie Keane be set for a return to English football? The Sun seems to think so, claiming that Preston North End have registered their interest in the striker, who is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy.

13.48 GMT: DONE DEAL Florian Grillitsch will leave Werder Bremen in the summer for Hoffenheim on a free transfer... The 21-year-old Austrian joined Werder from St. Polten in 2013 and has gone on to make 42 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

Florian Grillitsch will leave Werder in the summer and sign for Hoffenheim.

13.32 GMT: Carl Jenkinson seems to be edging closer to joining Crystal Palace, with Eagles boss Sam Allardyce having this to say about the right-back today...

SA: I think that's negotiation between the chairman and the agent, but we appear to have an agreement with Arsenal [for Jenkinson].

13.17 GMT: DONE DEAL Spartak Moscow have signed their former midfielder Alexander Samedov from Lokomotiv Moscow. "I feel huge nerves but at the same time happiness to return to my first club after 12 years," Samedov said.

Spartak Moscow have signed their former midfielder Alexander Samedov from Lokomotiv Moscow. "I feel huge nerves but at the same time happiness to return to my first club after 12 years," Samedov said.

13.01 GMT: Bayer Leverkusen will only allow Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez a move away this month if a club were to offer "crazy money," sporting director Rudi Voller has said. "Of course, we are a club which at least has to consider crazy offers," Voller said. Story here.

12.37 GMT: And talking of Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich have just announced that the Dutchman has put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him at the club until 2018... Story here.

12.20 GMT: Sky in Germany reports Arjen Robben has extended his Bayern Munich contract by another year until 2018.

12.03 GMT: With River Plate's Lucas Alario -- the preferred option of Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert -- unavailable until the summer, the French champions are being forced to look elsewhere for a striker to play backup to Edinson Cavani.

ESPN FC's PSG correspondent Jonathan Johnson ranks the five best options to have been linked so far this January.

11.51 GMT: Marseille fans have told Didier Drogba he should stop claiming he wants to return to the club, accusing him of being a "crybaby."

Drogba, who has had spells at Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray and a second stint at Chelsea since first leaving the Blues in 2012, has repeatedly suggested he would love to return to Marseille.

At Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Monaco, however, the Stade Velodrome home fans unveiled a banner stating unambiguously that they do not want their former hero back.

Falcao could be the next big name to move to China.

11.36 GMT: L'Equipe brings news that Monaco have rejected a €50m bid from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian for Radamel Falcao, but the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker could still leave the Ligue 1 leaders this month.

11.24 GMT: More from Schalke, where Phil Neumann will leave Schalke for Ingolstadt at the end of the season after agreeing a three-year deal which will run until 2020.

The 19-year-old central defender is yet to make an appearance for Schalke's first team, but has featured eight times for the under-23 side in the Western Regional League.

11.15 GMT: Confirmation of a DONE DEAL from the Championship where Ipswich Town have completed the relevant paperwork required to sign Kieffer Moore from Forest Green Rovers.

Confirmation that Kieffer Moore's move to Ipswich Town has been completed, after the paperwork was completed.

A 24-year-old striker, Moore has scored 10 goals in 14 appearances this season and will compete with Brett Pitman, Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Leon Best for a place in Mick McCarthy's team.

11.07 GMT: Schalke defender Junior Caicara is leaving the Bundesliga for Turkish side Basaksehir, the German club reports.

BREAKING: Junior Caicara is leaving Schalke to join Basaksehir FK.

11.02 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain could return to Wolfsburg, after signing Julian Draxler from the Bundesliga side, by making a move for left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, France Football claims.

10.44 GMT: Lucas Piazon has extended his loan deal with Fulham until the end of the season, the Daily Mail reports.

Lucas Piazon has extended his loan deal with Fulham until the end of the season, the Daily Mail reports.

10.31 GMT: Borussia Dortmund have denied reports that a deal is complete for Adrian Ramos to join Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan for a transfer fee in the €10m region.

The 31-year-old Colombian could join Granada on loan before making his way to China after that.

10.18 GMT: Robbie Kruse has left Bayer Leverkusen to complete his move to FC Liaoning Whowin for a reported transfer fee of €500,000, according to reports.

Kruse, 28, is set to leave the Bundesliga more than six years after joining Fortuna Dusseldorf from Melbourne Victory in 2011. The Socceroos forward had his medical at Lianoning Whowin on Saturday, and the transfer to the lucrative Chinese Super League is set to be completed soon.

10.03 GMT: Does West Ham chairman David Gold have a point or is he only saying that because of the Dimitri Payet situation?

With a number of top Premier League players holding clubs to ransom is it time to close the January transfer window? - David Gold

09.51 GMT: Harry Kane doesn't think any Tottenham Hotspur players or manager Mauricio Pochettino would be tempted to swap the Premier League for the Chinese Super League, given the opportunity.

"The future is very bright," he said. "We've got one of the best managers in the world, if not the best. I'm pretty sure he'd stay [if a Chinese Super League club came in for Pochettino], he's started a project here, we've got the stadium coming, so the future is very bright.

"I'd be very surprised if any of our players went out there, especially within the next couple of seasons. What we've got going on here is something very great and I think it would be silly for the players here whoever maybe come and go not to be part of it.''

09.35 GMT: Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has hinted that Nikola Kalinic could still leave the Serie A club this winter to move to China.

"As you all know, there is this Chinese wave spreading over Italy and it does have an influence over us," Corvino said. "But we honestly have not received any offer. Everybody knows he has a release clause valued at €50 million and we are not thinking of anything else. We don't know if anything will happen."

09.22 GMT: Meanwhile Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and Andoni Zubizaretta, the Ligue 1 club's sporting director, will be in London on Monday to thrash out a deal for Dimitri Payet, L'Equipe reports.

OM will need to improve on their initial offer of €22m plus a €3m bonus if they are to bring the 29-year-old, who has already agreed to join OM, back to the Stade Velodrome.

09.08 GMT: Some interesting insight into the Dimitri Payet situation at West Ham. Club captain Mark Noble said after the 3-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace that he hasn't spoken to his French teammate for several weeks.

"I have always said that he is up there with one of the best players I have ever played with and I had -- and I say had because I haven't really spoken to him for the last two or three weeks -- a great relationship with him," Noble said.

"I don't know his reasons and am not going to comment on why he wanted to leave, but I do know that if someone doesn't want to play for the team then he's better off not even playing."

08.40 GMT: Reported Manchester United target Fabinho has extended his contract with Monaco while Tiemoue Bakayoko, a target for United and Chelsea, looks set to do the same, according to the Ligue 1 leaders' vice-president Vadim Vasilyev. Story here.

"I've just extended Fabinho's contract, and we're doing the same with [Thomas] Lemar, Bakayoko and [Valere] Germain," Vasilyev told Canal+ on Sunday."

08.17 GMT: Chelsea will be waving goodbye to one striker today. According to reports, Patrick Bamford is set for a medical with Middlesbrough ahead of a permanent move.

Patrick Bamford will have a medical at Middlesbrough today. Understand the deal is permanent, leaving Chelsea after 5 years.

08.02 GMT: Good morning and welcome to Monday's Transfer Talk live blog. Unsurprisingly the big headlines lead off Diego Costa, with several outlets reporting the Spain international turned down a new contract.

The Times claims that deal was worth £200,000-a-week, while the Daily Star adds a move to China could be off because of new restrictions on a quota of foreign players that could be introduced.

PAPER TALK: Hammers ready to say au revoir to Payet?

Is there a shift of mood in the saga surrounding West Ham United and Dimitri Payet?

The Guardian thinks so, reporting that the Londoners -- who have previously insisted the France international will not be sold -- are now prepared to let him go if the right offer -- of something around £30 million -- arrives.

Could France international Dimitri Payet return to Ligue 1 during the winter transfer window?

That offer could come from Payet's former club Marseille, but the report says that the player's agent, Jacques-Olivier Auguste, has "refused to comment" on claims in France that Marseille officials will have imminent discussions with their West Ham counterparts.

With Payet having said he will not play for West Ham again, Hammers co-chairman David Sullivan wrote in his programme notes for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace that the 29-year-old would not be sold in January.

But the Guardian report says "it is understood that was written on Thursday and his attitude has since softened." It adds that fellow co-chairman David Gold "has conceded privately that Payet is expected to move back to Marseille, partly because of his family's unhappiness with life in London."

Benteke emerges as PSG target

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in recent days, but if they can't get him they will turn their attention to another London club, according to the Sun.

It reports that Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is the player in PSG's sights, despite the insistence of new Eagles boss Sam Allardyce that he is not for sale.

Benteke, a £27 million summer signing from Liverpool, has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Sun, citing reports in France, says PSG have identified the Belgium international as "a viable alternative if they don't make any progress with attempts to sign fellow Belgian Batshuayi."

Tap-ins

-- Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been linked with both West Ham and West Brom in recent days, but the Mail says that the Scotland international just wants to focus on helping the Tigers fight for their Premier League status.

Snodgrass, reported to have been the subject of a formal bid from the Hammers, said he was happy to "let people talk" and added: "It's up to the club, really. I've got a job to do, trying to create and score goals. I can always do better."

-- There hasn't been any shortage of players linked with Aston Villa since the arrival of Steve Bruce as manager, and here's another one -- Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

The Sun reports that Bruce "is making a £3 million move for Watford's Algerian star" as part of his shakeup of the Villa squad. Guedioura could find his chances limited following the loan arrival of Tom Cleverley at Vicarage Road.