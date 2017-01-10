Costa set for summer departure; PSG eye Benteke as Batshuayi alternative

Diego Costa will not sign a new deal with Chelsea after the 2016-17 season, according to reports from the Sun.

TOP STORY: Costa set to leave Blues in summer

There have been plenty of headlines surrounding Chelsea striker Diego Costa in recent days after he was dropped from the squad that won 3-0 at Leicester.

The forward trained alone and did not travel to the King Power Stadium after becoming embroiled in a heated argument with a fitness coach over an injury and being punished by Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The incident happened against the backdrop of a lucrative offer from a Chinese Super League club, but sources close to the player have said he does not intend to follow Oscar and John Obi Mikel to China.

Now, according to the Sun, Costa "is ready to call a truce with Chelsea and stay until the end of the season," but is reported to have told friends he will not sign a new deal.

The Spain international is under contract until 2019, but "recent events have convinced him that his future lies elsewhere," the paper claims.

And it says that although Conte will hold talks with Costa in the coming days, the discussions "will only delay his inevitable departure in the summer."

Hammers ready to say au revoir to Payet?

Is there a shift of mood in the saga surrounding West Ham United and Dimitri Payet?

The Guardian thinks so, reporting that the Londoners -- who have previously insisted the France international will not be sold -- are now prepared to let him go if the right offer, of something around £30 million, arrives.

Could France international Dimitri Payet return to Ligue 1 during the winter transfer window?

That offer could come from Payet's former club Marseille, but the report says that the player's agent, Jacques-Olivier Auguste, has "refused to comment" on claims in France that Marseille officials will have imminent discussions with their West Ham counterparts.

With Payet having said he will not play for West Ham again, Hammers co-chairman David Sullivan wrote in his programme notes for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace that the 29-year-old would not be sold in January.

But the Guardian report says "it is understood that was written on Thursday and his attitude has since softened." It adds that fellow co-chairman David Gold "has conceded privately that Payet is expected to move back to Marseille, partly because of his family's unhappiness with life in London."

Benteke emerges as PSG target

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in recent days, but if they can't get him they will turn their attention to another London club, according to the Sun.

It reports that Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is the player in PSG's sights, despite the insistence of new Eagles boss Sam Allardyce that he is not for sale.

Benteke, a £27 million summer signing from Liverpool, has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Sun, citing reports in France, says PSG have identified the Belgium international as "a viable alternative if they don't make any progress with attempts to sign fellow Belgian Batshuayi."

Tap-ins

-- Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been linked with both West Ham and West Brom in recent days, but the Mail says that the Scotland international just wants to focus on helping the Tigers fight for their Premier League status.

Snodgrass, reported to have been the subject of a formal bid from the Hammers, said he was happy to "let people talk" and added: "It's up to the club, really. I've got a job to do, trying to create and score goals. I can always do better."

-- There hasn't been any shortage of players linked with Aston Villa since the arrival of Steve Bruce as manager, and here's another one -- Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

The Sun reports that Bruce "is making a £3 million move for Watford's Algerian star" as part of his shakeup of the Villa squad. Guedioura could find his chances limited following the loan arrival of Tom Cleverley at Vicarage Road.