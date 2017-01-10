LIVE: Sevilla 'desperate' to land Man United's Marcus Rashford on loan

Sevilla are desperate to bring Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to La Liga on loan this season.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

TOP STORY: Sevilla want Rashford loan

It would be one of the most surprising moves of the window, but the Sun reports that Sevilla are "desperate" to take Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

The Red Devils youngster has seen plenty of game time this term, though Zlatan Ibrahimovic's class means there are only so many starts as a centre-forward available this season under Jose Mourinho.

The 19-year-old has shown another side to his game recently by proving effective from the left wing, yet Sevilla, and West Ham too, would be prepared to make him the focal point of their attack.

LIVE BLOG

09.15 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert has cast doubt on the French champions signing a striker before the end of this month, saying: "If there is not a player we feel will improve the squad, then we will not buy them." Story here.

08.49 GMT: The Sunday Express suggests Chelsea will look to sign Thomas Muller for £75 million if Diego Costa leaves. The Germany international has struggled for goals for some time now but it's hard to imagine Bayern Munich cashing in on their homegrown star.

Costa going nowhere

Diego Costa's whirlwind 24 hours saw him reportedly row with Antonio Conte and his medical staff, amid reports of a mega offer from the Chinese Super League, before Chelsea earned a thumping 3-0 victory without him against Leicester, and now the Star reports that he won't be moving to China this month.

Many of the Sunday papers ran with a similar theme, that the £30 million-a-year offer, after tax, from Tianjin Quanjian is largely academic, as Chelsea will not entertain selling their prized forward.

Conte managed to mastermind a second 3-0 win in the space of a few weeks without his talisman -- after downing Bournemouth on Boxing Day -- and senior players are believed to have begun work to persuade the 28-year-old to stay and fire the Blues to the title.

City to prise Davies away from Spurs

Manchester City are keen on Tottenham left-back Ben Davies, with The Sun saying a £20m offer is being readied for the 23-year-old.

The former Swansea star's versatility, having featured as a centre-back for Wales, has attracted Pep Guardiola. With Danny Rose having a firm grip on the left-back spot right now, Spurs might just be tempted to cash in on a squad player with City desperate for players to fill their homegrown quota.

Reds to raid Saints again

In their now-annual shop on the south coast, Liverpool will look to sign Jose Fonte from Southampton, the Mirror reports.

The Portuguese defender is upset by the club's reluctance to offer him the contract extension he desires, yet Jurgen Klopp is ready to give the Euro 2016 winner an escape route. The sweetener for Saints could be Mamadou Sakho in return, in a move that could satisfy all concerned.

Tap-ins

- Real Madrid have won the race for "the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic," with Marca reporting that AIK's super talent Alexander Isak will sign for Los Merengues. Zinedine Zidane welcomed the 17-year-old Swedish striker to Valdebebas in November last year and the deal will be finalised within the next week to leave Juventus, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all disappointed.

- West Ham have turned to Burnley's Andre Gray to solve their striking concern, with the Mirror quoting a £15m bid will be offered to the Clarets. Having seen Brentford dig in their heels on the fee required for Scott Hogan and Sunderland rebuff their attempts to bring Jermain Defoe back to East London, the Hammers will now focus on Gray.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.