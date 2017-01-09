Juve deal Dybala suitors new contract blow; Man Utd to tie down De Gea

Paulo Dybala is returning to form for Juventus and attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

TOP STORY: Dybala suitors dealt contract blow

Real Madrid and Barcelona have taken a hit in their hopes to sign Paulo Dybala with the news that Juventus have tied the forward to a new contract until 2021 that includes no release clause.

According to AS, Dybala will join Gonzalo Higuain as the Bianconeri's highest paid player on an annual wage of €7 million-a-year plus bonuses as part of his new terms, but there is a willingness to listen to offers for the 23-year-old Argentina international following the 2018 World Cup.

Juve hope by that point Dybala will have begun to fulfil the potential that has attracted interest from Barca and Real, and command a fee in the region €200m.

Man United to lock down De Gea

More bad news for Real Madrid: Jose Mourinho plans to extend David De Gea's contract at Old Trafford for a further year until 2020, thus denting the European Champions' hopes of landing one of the world's top goalkeepers.

The Spain international, who has won United's Player of the Year award three years in a row, signed a four-year deal with United in 2015, with the option of an extra 12 months. And the Sun claims De Gea stands to earn a pay-rise from £180,000-per-week to £200,000-per-week as part of the deal.

M'Baye Niang won't be leaving AC Milan in January or anytime in the future, according to reports out of Italy.

Niang not for sale

AC Milan are not willing to entertain interest from Arsenal and West Ham United in promising forward M'Baye Niang, especially in the January transfer window.

Gazzetto Dello Sport reports interest from England in the 22-year-old Frenchman, who has shown promise as the Rossoneri have emerged as unlikely contenders for Champions League qualification.

But the seven-time European champions deem him unsellable and a departure this month will not be considered, regardless of the offer.

Arsenal in Guedes waiting game

Arsenal could join Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia in vying to sign Benfica and Portugal's Goncalo Guedes after watching the winger score twice against Guimaraes on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has a £52m release clause in his contract, the London Evening Standard reports, but the Gunners will hold out on making an official move until the summer, despite reports that PSG want to agree terms sooner and having seen Valencia's £25m bid rejected.

Paul Mariner assesses the latest rumours surrounding Patrice Evra, Mesut Ozil, Aubameyang and more.

Tap-ins

- Talks have reached an advanced stage for Paris Saint-Germain striker Jese Rodriguez to join hometown club Las Palmas on loan, Marca reports, with the player even willing to take a pay cut to force the deal through. The former Real Madrid man joined PSG on a five-year contract for a reported €25m fee in the summer but has only made three starts.

- The Daily Mirror claims Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll will watch Swansea City take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday ahead of undergoing a medical with the Welsh side on Monday and completing a £4m move. The 24-year-old spent the 2014-15 campaign on loan with the Swans and helped them finish eighth in the Premier League.

- Bojan could be on his way to Middlesbrough to replace Gaston Ramirez, if reports on Friday night are to be believed. Ramirez has agreed a deal in principle to join Leicester City, the Leicester Mercury reports, but the Premier League champions could be required to pay £15m in order to complete the deal.

- Meanwhile, the Guardian adds that Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is willing to let Bojan depart the Potters in order to generate funds for new arrivals. The former Barcelona man has become unsettled at a lack of regular first-team football and is enticed by the prospect of joining countryman Aitor Karanka on Teesside.