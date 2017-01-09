Juve deal Dybala suitors new contract blow; Man Utd to tie down De Gea

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lille
St Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arouca
Estoril
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Paulo Dybala

Real, Barca foiled by Juve on Dybala interest

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Nico Gaitan to Spurs

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Evra has a place at Man United

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read

West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

New deals make case for Ozil, Sanchez

Transfers Andrew Mangan
Read
Sebastian Driussi

Five reasons Spurs want Driussi

Transfers Sam Kelly
Read
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Evra back to Man Utd? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-back duo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

What to know about Cohen Bramall

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Yaya Toure could yet earn City deal

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

What's next for Jack Wilshere?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Rakitic to Man City?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man City set to snap up Rakitic and Badstuber?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Michael Wade
Share
Tweet
   

Juve deal Dybala suitors new contract blow; Man Utd to tie down De Gea

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala is returning to form for Juventus and attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

TOP STORY: Dybala suitors dealt contract blow

Real Madrid and Barcelona have taken a hit in their hopes to sign Paulo Dybala with the news that Juventus have tied the forward to a new contract until 2021 that includes no release clause.

According to AS, Dybala will join Gonzalo Higuain as the Bianconeri's highest paid player on an annual wage of €7 million-a-year plus bonuses as part of his new terms, but there is a willingness to listen to offers for the 23-year-old Argentina international following the 2018 World Cup.

Juve hope by that point Dybala will have begun to fulfil the potential that has attracted interest from Barca and Real, and command a fee in the region €200m.

Man United to lock down De Gea

More bad news for Real Madrid: Jose Mourinho plans to extend David De Gea's contract at Old Trafford for a further year until 2020, thus denting the European Champions' hopes of landing one of the world's top goalkeepers.

The Spain international, who has won United's Player of the Year award three years in a row, signed a four-year deal with United in 2015, with the option of an extra 12 months. And the Sun claims De Gea stands to earn a pay-rise from £180,000-per-week to £200,000-per-week as part of the deal.

M'Baye Niang of AC Milan celebrates after scoring in a win against Chievo Verona.
M'Baye Niang won't be leaving AC Milan in January or anytime in the future, according to reports out of Italy.

Niang not for sale

AC Milan are not willing to entertain interest from Arsenal and West Ham United in promising forward M'Baye Niang, especially in the January transfer window.

Gazzetto Dello Sport reports interest from England in the 22-year-old Frenchman, who has shown promise as the Rossoneri have emerged as unlikely contenders for Champions League qualification.

But the seven-time European champions deem him unsellable and a departure this month will not be considered, regardless of the offer.

Arsenal in Guedes waiting game

Arsenal could join Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia in vying to sign Benfica and Portugal's Goncalo Guedes after watching the winger score twice against Guimaraes on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has a £52m release clause in his contract, the London Evening Standard reports, but the Gunners will hold out on making an official move until the summer, despite reports that PSG want to agree terms sooner and having seen Valencia's £25m bid rejected.

Paul Mariner assesses the latest rumours surrounding Patrice Evra, Mesut Ozil, Aubameyang and more.

Tap-ins

- Talks have reached an advanced stage for Paris Saint-Germain striker Jese Rodriguez to join hometown club Las Palmas on loan, Marca reports, with the player even willing to take a pay cut to force the deal through. The former Real Madrid man joined PSG on a five-year contract for a reported €25m fee in the summer but has only made three starts.

- The Daily Mirror claims Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll will watch Swansea City take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday ahead of undergoing a medical with the Welsh side on Monday and completing a £4m move. The 24-year-old spent the 2014-15 campaign on loan with the Swans and helped them finish eighth in the Premier League.

- Bojan could be on his way to Middlesbrough to replace Gaston Ramirez, if reports on Friday night are to be believed. Ramirez has agreed a deal in principle to join Leicester City, the Leicester Mercury reports, but the Premier League champions could be required to pay £15m in order to complete the deal.

- Meanwhile, the Guardian adds that Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is willing to let Bojan depart the Potters in order to generate funds for new arrivals. The former Barcelona man has become unsettled at a lack of regular first-team football and is enticed by the prospect of joining countryman Aitor Karanka on Teesside.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.