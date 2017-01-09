LIVE: Diego Costa linked to China, Juve deal blow to Paulo Dybala suitors

The FC crew discuss the reported dispute between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte and its potential impact on Chelsea.

TOP STORY: Diego Costa's China link, Dybala suitors denied

Diego Costa caused quite a stir on Friday night when he was dropped for Chelsea's game at Leicester after a row with Antonio Conte and a lucrative transfer offer from the Chinese Super League, sources confirmed to ESPN FC.

And that link to China has not gone away. The Daily Telegraph reports that Costa's Chelsea teammates have told him to apologise, the Sun say Conte told him to "go to China" and Tianjin Quanjian are hovering with a reported £80 million bid, according to the Standard. The Express say he will earn £30m-a-year in wages.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Barcelona have taken a hit in their hopes to sign Paulo Dybala after news that Juventus have tied the forward to a new contract, that includes no release clause, until 2021.

According to AS, Dybala will join Gonzalo Higuain as the Bianconeri's highest paid player on an annual wage of €7 million-a-year plus bonuses as part of his new terms.

13.33 GMT: West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has said he is "saddened" that Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club and stressed that the midfielder will not be sold.

On Thursday, Hammers manager Slaven Bilic said Payet was refusing to play for the Londoners, with his former club Marseille reportedly having had a £20 million bid rejected.

Gold, speaking to West Ham's official website, called on Payet to show loyalty and added: "We have met all of his requirements since he joined and we committed long-term to him when we gave him a new five-year contract back in February 2016. He signed a long-term contract last year and we want him to honour that."

13.17 GMT: Teenage Liverpool striker Brooks Lennon is set to return to his former club Real Salt Lake on loan, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 19-year-old U.S. under-20s international, moved to Anfield from Real Salt Lake in the summer of 2015.

12.52 GMT: Aston Villa have watched Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison in action -- but they have not followed that up with a bid, according to Posh managing director Barry Fry.

The Birmingham Evening Mail reports that former Villa boss Brian Little has been sent to watch the League One player "a few times."

12.40 GMT: Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani has said the club will be careful in the transfer market as they look to build on a run of form that has lifted them to third place. Radrizzani told Sky Sports: "We are keen to explore opportunities but at the same time we are very careful to make sure we don't change too much or impact on the balance of this team and what the players have created this season."

12.20 GMT: Championship Blackburn Rovers want to keep striker Marvin Emnes, whose loan from Swansea set to expire after Saturday's game against Ipswich. Manager Owen Coyle said: "We would like Marvin to be at Blackburn Rovers and we'll continue to pursue that."

11.56 GMT: Rai in Italy has reported that Southampton have moved ahead of West Brom in the race to sign Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

11.22 GMT: The Sun says Aston Villa hope to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane by offering him £28,000 a week. It says both Villa and Wednesday have offered Championship rivals Barnsley around £1.25 million for a player whose contract is due to expire in the summer.

10.44 GMT: New York City FC are again being linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira. The Germany international was rumoured to be interesting several MLS clubs late last year.

10.07 GMT: The Times reports that Dimitri Payet may have to stay at West Ham United until the summer after his agent met with the club. The paper suggests Payet has agreed personal terms on a move to Marseille but that the London club may make him wait until the end of the season.

09.38 GMT DONE DEAL: Dynamo Houston has acquired full-back A.J. DeLaGarza from LA Galaxy. Story here.

09.23 GMT: On Friday, sources confirmed to ESPN FC that Diego Costa has been dropped for Chelsea's game against Leicester after a row with Antonio Conte and a lucrative transfer offer from the Chinese Super League. The London Evening Standard (among others) has a picture of the Spain striker's agent, Jorge Mendes, meeting officials from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. Costa does appear to be signalling that he's happy at Stamford Bridge, though.

Man United to lock down De Gea

More bad news for Real Madrid: Jose Mourinho plans to extend David De Gea's contract at Old Trafford for a further year until 2020, denting the European Champions' hopes of landing one of the world's top goalkeepers.

The Spain international, who has won United's Player of the Year award for three years in a row, signed a four-year deal with United, with the option of an extra 12 months, in 2015. And the Sun claims De Gea stands to earn a pay rise from £180,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week as part of the deal.

Niang not for sale

AC Milan are not willing to entertain interest from Arsenal and West Ham United in promising forward M'Baye Niang, especially in the January transfer window.

Gazzetto Dello Sport reports interest from England in the 22-year-old Frenchman, who has shown promise as the Rossoneri have emerged as unlikely contenders for Champions League qualification.

But the seven-time European champions deem him unsellable and a departure this month will not be considered, regardless of the offer.

Arsenal in Guedes waiting game

Arsenal could join Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia in vying to sign Benfica and Portugal's Goncalo Guedes after watching the winger score twice against Guimaraes on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has a £52m release clause in his contract, the London Evening Standard reports, but the Gunners will leave an official move until the summer despite reports that PSG want to agree terms sooner and having seen Valencia's £25m bid rejected.

- Talks on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Jese Rodriguez to join hometown club Las Palmas on loan have reached an advanced stage, Marca reports, with the player willing to take a pay cut to force the deal through. The former Real Madrid man joined PSG on a five-year contract for a reported €25m in the summer but has made only three starts.

- Swansea are edging closer to the signing of Tom Carroll after agreeing an initial fee for the Tottenham midfielder.

Sources have told Press Association Sport that Spurs have accepted a basic offer of around £5m for Carroll but want the overall deal to be worth around £9m when add-ons are included.

- Bojan Krkic could be on his way to Middlesbrough to replace Gaston Ramirez, if reports on Friday night are to be believed. Ramirez has agreed a deal in principle to join Leicester City, the Leicester Mercury reports, but the Premier League champions could have to pay £15m in order to complete the deal.

- Meanwhile, the Guardian adds that Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is willing to let Bojan depart in order to generate funds for new arrivals. The former Barcelona man has become unsettled byt a lack of regular first-team football and is enticed by the prospect of joining countryman Aitor Karanka on Teesside.