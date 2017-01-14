Transfer Rater: Nico Gaitan to Tottenham, Ishak Belfodil to Everton

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Ishak Belfodil to Everton

Various outlets are reporting Everton have agreed a £10.4 million deal with Belgian side Standard Liege to bring striker Belfodil to Goodison Park. The 25-year-old Algerian, who isn't at the African Nations Cup, has played for Lyon and Inter Milan in the past and only joined his current side in August but he's done enough to attract interest already. It would be Ronald Koeman's third signing of the window having already secured Ademola Lookman and Morgan Schneiderlin.

Nicolas Gaitan to Tottenham

According to the Mirror, Spurs are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid attacker Gaitan to White Hart Lane. The 28-year-old joined Diego Simeone at the Vicente Calderon in the summer for a fee reported to be worth €25m. Many expected great things from the former Benfica attacker but he's failed to impress and has started just three La Liga games. The player is apparently keen on a move to Spurs and believes they can offer him the first team football he craves.

Charlie Taylor to Middlesbrough

The Guardian claim Leeds United have rejected £7m offers from West Brom, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough for Taylor. The left-back has six months remaining on his current deal and handed in a transfer request earlier in the season. However, Garry Monk is keen to keep his side together with a promotion challenge on the cards and is prepared to risk losing the 23-year-old for nothing in the summer. Middlesbrough have been tracking the player since their promotion to the Premier League and are expected to test Leeds with an improved bid.

Gregory Van Der Wiel to Hull City

Portuguese outlet O Jogo claim new Hull City manager Marco Silva wants to bring former Paris Saint-Germain full-back Van Der Wiel to the club. He has a challenge on his hands to keep the Tigers in the top flight and hopes the owners will back him in the market. Reinforcements are set to arrive in the form of Everton's Oumar Niasse and Porto's Evandro with Fenerbahce right-back Van Der Wiel one to watch.

Carl Jenkinson to Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce wants to sign Jenkinson on a permanent deal, according to the Mirror. The Crystal Palace manager is a keen admirer of the Arsenal full-back and the pair worked together at West Ham. Arsene Wenger had originally wanted to loan out Jenkinson but Crystal Palace want to sign him permanently as they look to bolster their squad in an attempt to avoid relegation.