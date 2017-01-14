Dimitri Payet transfer talk: Should your club move for West Ham star?

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether West Ham should sell Dimitri Payet.

Dimitri Payet has rocked West Ham by saying he wants to leave.

Where will the mercurial Frenchman end up? ESPN FC's club bloggers and correspondents discuss whether their team should make a move for the 29-year-old.

Teams across Europe, from the Premier League to La Liga, Serie A to the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, make a case for whether Payet would be a shrewd investment and give a market valuation for the Hammers' wantaway star.

Premier League

CHELSEA: Yes

Adding statistically the most creative player in the Premier League would make what is already the division's third-best attack an even more frightening prospect. Payet's flair also satisfies Roman Abramovich's desire for attractive football at Stamford Bridge, and he forged good chemistry with Eden Hazard when the pair were teammates at Lille. The only questions are whether he could be useful off the ball in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system, and how determined he is to return to France.



Valuation: £20 million -- Liam Twomey

MAN CITY: No

Payet is a hugely talented forward and was one of the best players in the Premier League last season and at Euro 2016. But his form has dropped drastically this season and he doesn't have the consistent work ethic that would be demanded by Pep Guardiola. City have plenty of wide attacking options and need to strengthen elsewhere first and the manner of Payet's fallout with West Ham also makes him a less attractive signing



Valuation: £20m -- Jonathan Smith

ARSENAL: No

Payet's skills would be a natural fit at Arsenal and chances are he would thrive in an Arsene Wenger system if he was surrounded by the right players. But it seems too big of a gamble to bring in a player who could disrupt the dressing room at this crucial point of the season, especially given the poor attitude he's shown at West Ham. And while having Payet and Ozil on the pitch together would make for a lethal attack, it would also leave Arsenal more exposed defensively.

Valuation: £30m -- Mattias Karen

MAN UNITED: No

United are already well-stocked with attacking midfielders -- even Anthony Martial has struggled to start -- and Payet can be something of a luxury player at times. His history of troubled relationships at the clubs he has played for shows it could be difficult to keep him happy. The extent to which he has angered West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is striking.



Valuation: £30m -- Arindam Rej

LIVERPOOL: No

There are no doubts about Payet's talent, but Jurgen Klopp has proved during his time at the club that any player who looks likely to disrupt his team-first ethos will be quickly shown the door. Mario Balotelli didn't feature in a single preseason friendly last summer before he was shipped off to Nice, and Mamadou Sakho has been forced to train and play with the under-23s after stepping out of line numerous times.



Valuation: £20m -- Glenn Price

TOTTENHAM: No

Mauricio Pochettino exchanged a knowing look with his assistant Jesus Perez when he was told about Payet's strike at Thursday's news conference -- but the Frenchman is not a good fit for Pochettino's Spurs. Payet is really talented and, short-term, he would improve Spurs but Pochettino prefers young, athletic players and the Hammers' man will be 30 in March.

Valuation: £15m -- Dan Kilpatrick

La Liga

REAL MADRID: No

There is no way Real Madrid should (or will) make a move for Payet in the January window. For starters, coach Zinedine Zidane already has more than enough skilful attacking midfield schemers and set piece experts. There's also the FIFA transfer ban which means any players signed this month cannot be registered until next summer. And most importantly, Cristiano Ronaldo would not like to see the arrival of the France player who injured his knee early in the Euro 2016 final.



Valuation: £35m -- Dermot Corrigan

BARCELONA: No

At his age and with the players they already have in their squad, Barcelona have no need to have any sort of interest in Payet at all. And given Lionel Messi's recent form, they wouldn't even be able to let him take their free kicks, which has perhaps been his standout trait at West Ham.

Valuation: £25m -- Sam Marsden

ATLETICO MADRID: No

Would Payet be happy to be stuck out on either flank, occasionally tucking in and predominantly providing selfless cover to the full-backs as Koke so often does? That's not really his game. He would be a luxury player and Atleti simply do not have those. Granted, his set pieces would be attacked with glee by Diego Godin & Co. but Diego Simeone would not look kindly at Payet's antics this week. It would take too big a change in personality for the player to fit in at the Calderon.



Valuation: £25m -- Joe Walker

Bundesliga

BAYERN MUNICH: No

Bayern don't need yet another midfielder -- with the luxury of riches of Thiago, Renato Sanches, Arturo Vidal, Joshua Kimmich, Xabi Alonso -- plus all the defenders who are equally at home in midfield such as Philipp Lahm, Javi Martinez and David Alaba -- not even mentioning the wingers. Given his recent histrionics and his refusal to play for West Ham, Payet is hardly the sort of character they'd want in the dressing room either.



Valuation: £50m -- Mark Lovell

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: No

Dortmund should not make a move. When making a transfer, any club should not only consider the financial aspects and the skill levels of a footballer but also take a hard look at his character. Payet is trying to force himself out of West Ham in the most unprofessional of ways and regardless, Dortmund's attacking midfield is stacked with talent. A big money move for the French international would be superfluous at this point.



Valuation: £25m -- Stefan Buczko

Serie A

JUVENTUS: No



Whether he's curling in a free kick or dribbling past opponents with casual ease, Payet's talent is not in doubt. However, Massimiliano Allegri is already blessed with several attacking options and is struggling to include them all into a balanced formation. Payet may represent an exciting option on the pitch but his attitude and lack of professionalism off it suggests he's not fit for a big club.



Valuation: £30m -- Mina Rzouki

AC MILAN: Yes

With AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani publicly revealing on Thursday the club are in the market for a wide attacking player, it would be a huge statement if they signed Payet. Unfortunately, with the takeover postponed until March, more realistic targets will have to be considered even though the French international would be a brilliant addition to the team to help take them to the next level.



Valuation: £20m

Ligue 1

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Yes

On paper, as long as they do not spend more than £25m on him, Payet could be a good January pickup. The playmaker position has been an issue since the start of Javier Pastore's injury problems, so Payet could come in and take that role or push the mercurial Angel Di Maria out. Edinson Cavani being supplied by Payet, Julian Draxler, Di Maria or Lucas Moura is a terrifying thought for PSG's domestic and European rivals.

Valuation: £25m -- Jonathan Johnson

