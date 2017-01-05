LIVE: West Ham reject Marseille's £20m bid for 'on-strike' Dimitri Payet

Slaven Bilic confirms that Dimitri Payet won't play for West Ham for the time being, after asking to leave the club.

TOP STORY: Hammers reject Marseille bid for Payet

Dimitri Payet's time at West Ham could be about to come to an end following Slaven Bilic's revelation that the midfielder no longer wants to play for the club anymore.

Bilic said the Hammers are refusing to sell Payet, but that stance could soon change with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the France international has gone on strike and that he has told the club that he will "never kick a ball again for West Ham" if he is not allowed to move on.

The Daily Telegraph claims West Ham have turned down an offer from Marseille of "just under £20 million" for a player who moved from the Stade Velodrome to East London in 2015.

The Hammers do not want to budge, but will that all change should they receive a bigger offer for their star player this month and his stand-off continues?

12.57 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery says the French champions are looking for a striker to provide backup for Edinson Cavani, with director of football Patrick Kluivert promising that at least one player will arrive in January. Story here.

12.45 GMT: DONE DEAL Manchester City have just announced a sale with George Glendon moving on to Fleetwood Town...

George Glendon has joined @ftfc on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell.



Good luck, George! #mcfc

12.18 GMT: An update for you on the Dimitri Payet situation, with Sky Sports reporting that Marseille are keen on bringing the unhappy star back to the club from West Ham...

BREAKING NEWS: Sky sources: Marseille interested in re-signing Dimitri Payet from @WestHamUtd.

12.14 GMT: Sam Allardyce mentioned earlier that Crystal Palace have made three or four bids for players... Well, according to the Daily Telegraph, the Eagles have offered £7 million for Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt.

11.55 GMT: Roma defender Kostas Manolas is not too happy about reports claiming that he has turned down a new contract with the Serie A club, taking to Instagram to say of the speculation: "Enough of the lies!!!" Story here.

11.44 GMT: DONE DEAL Omer Damari has joined Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on loan from RB Leipzig until 2018...

Omer #Damari has gone out on loan to @mhfootballclub until 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣! Best of luck, Omer!

11.26 GMT: Lyon have held talks with Adnan Januzaj about a possible move to France but his future remains unclear, says his agent. "Lyon are one of many French clubs who have recently sounded out the plans of Adnan," Dirk De Vriese said. "The ultimate decision is for Manchester United, and we have not yet heard from them that they want to sell Adnan." Story here.

11.09 GMT: It's a busy day for Hull City according to Sky Sports, which is claiming that the club are close to signing Porto midfielder Evandro Goebel, while they are also on the verge of sealing a loan move for striker Oumar Niasse from Everton.

11.00 GMT: We told you of the news a little earlier and now Manchester United have just confirmed it: Marouane Fellaini has signed a 12-month contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2018. Story here.

A good week for @Fellaini - a goal against Hull followed by an #MUFC contract extension until 2018!

10.56 GMT: Liverpool youngster Sam Hart has returned to the club following a loan spell at Port Vale, where he made 16 appearances for the League One side. Story here.

10.46 GMT: We brought you news earlier of Arsenal handing new deals to Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin... Well, Koscielny has since revealed that his contract will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2020.

I'm pleased to announce you that i extend my adventure with Arsenal until 2020. #WeAreTheArsenal @Arsenal

10.37 GMT: Jesus Vallejo says he does not know if he will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season following his loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt. "It's not confirmed that I have to go back," he said. "Real are not obliged to do something now, maybe they only do something in June." Story here.

10.21 GMT: Dimitri Payet does not appear to be a happy bunny at West Ham, according to Hammers boss Slaven Bilic. Bilic does, however, insist that the club are not going to sell the France international despite him wanting to leave... Story here.

SB: "We have said we don't want to sell our best players but @dimpayet17 does not want to play for us. We are not going to sell him.

10.11 GMT: Some breaking news from Arsenal, who have just announced that the French trio of Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed new contracts with the club... Story here.

09.57 GMT: We have our first DONE DEAL of the day... Napoli have loaned out Roberto Insigne to Serie B side U.S. Latina Calcio until the end of the season...

Ufficiale: Roberto Insigne in prestito alla U.S. Latina Calcio fino al 30 giugno 2017.

09.43 GMT: You may have noticed Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has been linked with a loan switch to Werder Bremen to help secure him some more game time... Well, the German club have denied those claims, with sporting director Frank Baumann saying: "We don't want to sign new players this winter -- we want to sell a few instead." Story here.

09.26 GMT: Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has told a news conference that Christian Benteke is not going anywhere, despite reports claiming the contrary. He's also confirmed that the club are chasing a number of new signings... Story here.

SA: Unless the chairman knows any different from me, Christian Benteke is not for sale. I think he'll be available for this weekend.

SA: We've got 3 or 4 bids in for players at the moment, I'll find out whether they've been accepted later today.

09.10 GMT: Tom Cleverley's proposed loan from Everton to former club Watford is all but done and should be completed soon, sources have told ESPN FC. The two clubs had been in talks over a deal yesterday, with Cleverley having fallen out of favour at Goodison Park. Story here.

09.00 GMT: Is Juventus' Patrice Evra set to make a return to Manchester United? ESPN FC's TV crew discusses the idea...

Paul Mariner breaks down the latest rumours, including a potential move of Patrice Evra back to Man United.

08.47 GMT: With Adam Lallana apparently a transfer target for European big boys Barcelona and Juventus, why not cast your eyes over ESPN FC Liverpool correspondent Glenn Price's piece on how the midfielder's desire and passion has taken him right to the top. Read here.

08.30 GMT: Some news from Old Trafford where Manchester United have secured Marouane Fellaini to a lengthened contract after triggering their option of a 12-month extension to his current deal, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC. Story here.

08.17 GMT: Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune have refuted claims that they have made an approach to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez. "They linked us with Messi before, now we are 'after' James Rodriguez," said a club spokesman. "We don't know who is spreading these rumours, but they step too far out of line." Story here.

08.03 GMT: Good morning all and welcome to Transfer Talk... It's off to Juventus we head first where Paulo Dybala has insisted he wants to stay, despite reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. "I'm fine at Juventus, my agent will be in Turin in the coming days for the renewal [of my contract]," he said. Story here.

Lallana wanted by Barca, Juventus

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is a transfer target for European powerhouses Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report in The Times.

The newspaper reports that the Spanish and Italian giants want to rival French champions Paris Saint-Germain for the England midfielder, who is yet to begin talks over a new contract.

Lallana's improvement over the past year has in many ways been embodied the club's upturn in fortunes since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield so it is no surprise that the 28-year-old has been linked with other clubs as his current deal is due to expire in 2019.

A reunion with his former Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino was recently mooted in the press, but The Times report sees Lallana now linked with a place among Europe's elite.

Big Sam eyes double dip in January

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Stewart Downing and Jake Livermore in a bid to move away from the drop zone, reports the Mail.

Stewart Downing could be set for a reunion with Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce wants the Middlesbrough winger since Aitor Karanka's plans do not include the former England international. Downing, 32, is also interesting Aston Villa, and he could jump at the move.

Livermore is another target, though the Eagles face competition from Watford for the Hull powerhouse.

West Ham clinch Hogan deal

West Ham are ready to rubber stamp a £15m move for Brentford striker Scott Hogan, writes the Sun. After three bids were rejected, the Hammers appear to have finally satisfied the Bees' demands.

An initial £9m will be paid up front, but a further £6m could arrive in add-ons, with former club Rochdale pocketing 25 percent of the fee from a sell-on clause included in the deal that took the 24-year-old to Griffin Park.

Batshuayi forced to stay put

Chelsea will not allow Michy Batshuayi to leave in January, despite loan offers from West Ham and Swansea, according to the Star. Despite the Blues looking to take Fernando Llorente to Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte wants to keep the former Marseille hit man for his title push.

While Michy Batshuayi's opportunities have been limited at Chelsea, manager Antonio Conte is determined to keep the Belgian at Stamford Bridge.

The £33m signing has been starved of game time lately but took his chance to score in the FA Cup victory over Peterborough, and he may play a role down the stretch to land the Blues' fifth Premier League title.

Tap-ins

- Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is not thought to be in Allardyce's plans, with the Express claiming a swap deal could be in place with West Brom's Saido Berahino. The Baggies are happy to accept a cut-price offer of £14 million, with Stoke most interested, but Tony Pulis would prefer to pick up Benteke if the Eagles are happy to entertain a swap deal.

- Watford have entered the race to sign Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini, according to Corriere dello Sport. Walter Mazzarri is keen to bring his countryman to Vicarage Road in order to stave off their slump toward the relegation zone.

- Fiorentina have suffered a blow as Tianjin have cut their offer for Nikola Kalinic from €45m to €30m, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The reduced offer for the Viola striker is down to the Chinese government putting pressure on the Chinese Super League clubs to reduce their extravagant spending.