Manchester United set to pip Chelsea to Monaco's £40m Tiemoue Bakayoko

TOP STORY: Man United to beat Chelsea to Bakayoko

Manchester United are ready to pip Chelsea to the signing of Monaco starlet Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Star. The Red Devils could part with as much as £40 million to land the 22-year-old midfielder.

Having previously struck a deal for Anthony Martial in 2015, United believe the relationship between the clubs puts them in pole position to muscle out the Blues for their No. 1 midfield target.

Big Sam eyes double dip in January

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Stewart Downing and Jake Livermore in a bid to move away from the drop zone, reports the Mail.

Sam Allardyce wants the Middlesbrough winger given Aitor Karanka's plans do not include the former England international. The 32-year-old, who is also interesting Aston Villa, could jump at the move having thrived together at West Ham.

Livermore is another target, though the Eagles face competition from Watford for the Hull powerhouse.

West Ham clinch Hogan deal

West Ham are ready to rubber stamp a £15m move for Brentford striker Scott Hogan, writes the Sun. After three bids were rejected, the Hammers appear to have finally satisfied the Bees' demands.

An initial £9m will be paid up front, but a further £6m could arrive in add-ons, with former club Rochdale pocketing 25 percent of the fee from a sell-on clause included in the deal that took the 24-year-old to Griffin Park.

Batshuayi forced to stay put

Chelsea will not allow Michy Batshuayi to leave in January, despite loan offers from West Ham and Swansea, according to the Star. Despite the Blues looking to take Fernando Llorente to Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte wants to keep the former Marseille hit man for his title push.

The £33m signing has been starved of game time lately, but took his chance to score in the FA Cup victory over Peterborough and may yet play a role down the stretch to land the Blues' fifth Premier League title.

Tap-ins

- Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is not thought to be in Allardyce's plans, with the Express claiming a swap deal could be in place with West Brom's Saido Berahino. The Baggies are happy to accept a cut-price offer of £14million, with Stoke most interested, but Tony Pulis would prefer to pick up Benteke if the Eagles are happy to entertain a swap deal.

- Watford have entered the race to sign Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini, according to Corriere dello Sport. Walter Mazzarri is keen to bring his countryman to Vicarage Road in order to stave off their slump towards the relegation zone.

- Fiorentina have suffered a blow as Tianjin have cut their offer for Nikola Kalinic from €45m to €30m, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The reduced offer for the Viola striker is down to the Chinese government putting pressure on the Chinese Super League clubs to reduce their extravagant spending.