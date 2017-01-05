Barcelona, Juventus join PSG with interest in Liverpool's Adam Lallana

Paul Mariner explains Adam Lallana's significance in Jurgen Klopp's system with Liverpool near the top of the table.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

TOP STORY: Lallana wanted by Barca, Juventus

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is a transfer target for European powerhouses Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report in The Times.

The newspaper reports that the Spanish and Italian giants want to rival French champions Paris Saint-Germain for the England midfielder, who is yet to begin talks over a new contract.

Lallana's improvement over the past year has in many ways been embodied the club's upturn in fortunes since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield so it is no surprise that the 28-year-old has been linked with other clubs as his current deal is due to expire in 2019.

A reunion with his former Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino was recently mooted in the press, but The Times report sees Lallana now linked with a place among Europe's elite.

LIVE

08.30 GMT: Some news from Old Trafford where Manchester United have secured Marouane Fellaini to a lengthened contract after triggering their option of a 12-month extension to his current deal, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC. Story here.

08.17 GMT: Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune have refuted claims that they have made an approach to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez. "They linked us with Messi before, now we are 'after' James Rodriguez," said a club spokesman. "We don't know who is spreading these rumours, but they step too far out of line." Story here.

08.03 GMT: Good morning all and welcome to Transfer Talk... It's off to Juventus we head first where Paulo Dybala has insisted he wants to stay, despite reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. "I'm fine at Juventus, my agent will be in Turin in the coming days for the renewal [of my contract]," he said. Story here.

Big Sam eyes double dip in January

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Stewart Downing and Jake Livermore in a bid to move away from the drop zone, reports the Mail.

Stewart Downing could be set for a reunion with Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce wants the Middlesbrough winger since Aitor Karanka's plans do not include the former England international. Downing, 32, is also interesting Aston Villa, and he could jump at the move.

Livermore is another target, though the Eagles face competition from Watford for the Hull powerhouse.

West Ham clinch Hogan deal

West Ham are ready to rubber stamp a £15m move for Brentford striker Scott Hogan, writes the Sun. After three bids were rejected, the Hammers appear to have finally satisfied the Bees' demands.

An initial £9m will be paid up front, but a further £6m could arrive in add-ons, with former club Rochdale pocketing 25 percent of the fee from a sell-on clause included in the deal that took the 24-year-old to Griffin Park.

Batshuayi forced to stay put

Chelsea will not allow Michy Batshuayi to leave in January, despite loan offers from West Ham and Swansea, according to the Star. Despite the Blues looking to take Fernando Llorente to Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte wants to keep the former Marseille hit man for his title push.

While Michy Batshuayi's opportunities have been limited at Chelsea, manager Antonio Conte is determined to keep the Belgian at Stamford Bridge.

The £33m signing has been starved of game time lately but took his chance to score in the FA Cup victory over Peterborough, and he may play a role down the stretch to land the Blues' fifth Premier League title.

Tap-ins

- Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is not thought to be in Allardyce's plans, with the Express claiming a swap deal could be in place with West Brom's Saido Berahino. The Baggies are happy to accept a cut-price offer of £14 million, with Stoke most interested, but Tony Pulis would prefer to pick up Benteke if the Eagles are happy to entertain a swap deal.

- Watford have entered the race to sign Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini, according to Corriere dello Sport. Walter Mazzarri is keen to bring his countryman to Vicarage Road in order to stave off their slump toward the relegation zone.

- Fiorentina have suffered a blow as Tianjin have cut their offer for Nikola Kalinic from €45m to €30m, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The reduced offer for the Viola striker is down to the Chinese government putting pressure on the Chinese Super League clubs to reduce their extravagant spending.