Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Bournemouth may want John Terry on loan; Palace to sell Christian Benteke

Antonio Conte insists John Terry did not deserve to be sent off vs. Peterborough and suggests Chelsea may appeal.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

Cherries make shock JT move

John Terry's clumsy challenge against Peterborough that earned him a red card last weekend appeared to hint at the beginning of the end, and Bournemouth have made a surprise move, according to the Mirror and Express.

Having made a loan move for Jack Wilshere last summer, Eddie Howe is hoping to now lure the former England captain in a similar deal, says the reports.

It remains to be seen what motivation would be there for Terry, who has already said he never wants to play in a Premier League side other than Chelsea, but there would be the chance of regular games to finish an incredible career.

Allardyce to ditch Benteke

It seemed to be a match made in heaven: the big, powerful centre-forward and a manager not shy of a long ball and service into the penalty area, but the Mirror reports that Sam Allardyce is prepared to sacrifice Christian Benteke.

The new Crystal Palace boss would ideally like to keep the Belgian striker, but a reported £30 million fee to fund a squad overhaul could be tempting as he bids to save the Eagles from relegation.

Benteke and Allardyce seem like a match made in heaven, but the Palace boss may need money to rebuild at Selhurst Park.

And it's no surprise that one of the interested teams is Beijing Guoan, who are said to be prepared to make a big-money move to take the former Liverpool star to the Chinese Super League.

Tottenham eye move for River starlet

Tottenham are hoping to thrash out a move for River Plate's striking starlet Sebastian Driussi, according to the Independent.

Driussi is the top scorer in Argentine football right now, with 10 goals in 14 matches, and the 20-year-old talent could be made available at the right price.

Los Millonarios would want £10m, a loan back and a sell-on clause, but Spurs may be willing to bow to those demands to move early for this prodigious prospect.

Atalanta knock back Everton's Kessie bid

Everton are looking to make a splash on a new investment but have suffered a blow as the Guardian reveals their £15m bid for super-talent Franck Kessie has been knocked back.

The Toffees have already agreed to a £22m deal for Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin, according to sources close to the club, but Kessie would represent the future at centre-midfield with the ageing Gareth Barry slowing down.

Antonio Conte is a known admirer of the Bergamasca starlet, who has scored six and assisted two more this term. La Dea would want between £30-34m in order to part with their Ivorian international, but having already sold Roberto Gagliardini for €2m on loan to Inter, with a €20m buy-out option, clubs may have to wait until the summer for Kessie.

Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest rumours, including the likelihood of Spurs defenders moving to Manchester.

Tap-ins

- Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira is being lined up for a January move to Southampton, reports The Sun, in a cut-price £4m move.

The Dragoes are notoriously stubborn negotiators, but they need funds, and Saints will hope to take advantage of a falling out between the 24-year-old and manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

- Roma's Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas could move next summer, says the player's agent in Corriere dello Sport.

"In June, something will develop," says John Evangelopoulos. Though a move to China has been rejected, the 25-year-old would like to try his trade at a new level after Arsenal's €40m offer was rejected last summer.

- Genoa completed the signing of forward Adel Taarabt from Benfica on Tuesday.

The Morocco international will return to Serie A, where he enjoyed a moderately successful six-month loan with AC Milan in 2014.

