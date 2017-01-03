Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
 By Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Rater: Rakitic to Manchester City, Scott Hogan to West Ham

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Scott Hogan to West Ham

The Evening Standard claim West Ham are set to make a third bid for Brentford striker Hogan. The Hammers have already had offers of £10 million and £11.5m rejected for the forward but with 30 percent of the next transfer fee going to Hogan's former club Rochdale, the Bees are holding out for the biggest fee possible.

Ivan Rakitic to Manchester City

With Rakitic not featuring for Barcelona in the league since Dec. 4, Croatian media have claimed the midfielder could be set for a move to Manchester City. With Ilkay Gundogan injured and Fernandinho suspended yet again, Pep Guardiola is thought to be looking for a midfielder to strengthen his squad. And Rakitic previously said it would be fantastic to work with the Catalan one day.

Arouna Kone to QPR

GetWestLondon report that Kone is a target for QPR. Rangers are looking for fresh faces in their final third as boss Ian Holloway reshapes the squad. The 33-year-old has only made three appearances for Everton this season and is likely to be able to leave Goodison Park.

James Bree to Aston Villa

Barnsley right-back Bree is a key January target for Steve Bruce at Aston Villa, according to the Sun. Bruce wants to overhaul the squad at Villa Park and watched the 19-year-old as the Tykes drew with Blackpool in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Andre Silva to Real Madrid

The Daily Star says Porto striker Silva is on Real Madrid's radar. He's expected to cost around £50m after scoring 14 goals in all competitions this season. The 21-year-old is thought to see Cristiano Ronaldo as an example to follow and would relish the chance to play alongside the forward not only on the international stage but at club level as well.

